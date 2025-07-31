Trek introduces new Domane+ ALR: More power and increased tire clearance

On Thursday, Trek announced it has expanded its electric road bike lineup with an updated Domane+ ALR. The new Domane+ ALR combines Trek’s endurance geometry and aluminum frame, with TQ’s latest HPR60 mid-drive motor. The estimated range is around 100 km on a single charge. And by keeping the same geometry as the non-electric Domane, you will be comfortable for those all-day rides. This option offers riders an ebike with more accessible pricing compared with the carbon-framed Domane+.

The frame design allows for tires up to 40 mm wide. So if you’re up for some long adventures, you can use it on paved roads and light gravel surfaces, depending on your tire choice.

TQ HPR-60 motor features

Increased power output from 300W to 350W

Torque raised by 10Nm

Power and torque now engage at a lower cadence, creating a noticeably stronger assist than the previous HPR-50

Quieter operation with better heat management

With the Domane+ ALR, Trek says it is aiming to bring the TQ electric assist experience to an aluminum frame at a more accessible price point than carbon models. Plus, with the alloy frame, it’s possible to additional mounting points.

The Domane+ ALR is available in Canada with either SRAM Apex mechanical or SRAM Apex XPLR AXS electronic.

For practical use, the Domane+ ALR includes mounts for racks, fenders, and bags, supporting a variety of commuting and touring setups.

The electronic assist offers three modes. Those are controlled via a simple switch on the handlebars, allowing you to adjust assistance without removing your hands from the hoods.

The Domane+ ALR is now available at selected Trek dealers and online through Trek’s website.

Trek Domane+ ALR 5 – $5,500

Trek Domane+ ALR 6 AXS – $6,300