Trek launches Air Rush Mini: A compact solution for tire inflation

A new wave of bike accessories has been changing the way we put air in our bike tires, and Trek is the latest company to jump on the booming trend of small electronic air pumps with their new Air Rush Mini. Last summer, we reviewed the Cycplus AS2 range of mini pumps, and since then, a slew of additional options has hit the market. Many of the options are not made specifically for bikes, so it’s great to see that Trek is offering one streamlined for use with bikes. Although it can pull double duty and work for additional inflation tasks as well.

The Air Rush Mini weighs in at 108 grams, with its dimensions at 80x45x32mm. This is very comparable to many CO2 inflators in size, including the canister, which you only get to use once. The unit also comes in a handy storage bag that fits nicely into a jersey pocket. The inflator also comes with a charging cable, wrist-style lanyard, inflation needle (think basketballs), both Schrader and Presta valve adapters, and an inflation hose for those out-of-the-way or tricky valve placements.

Out of the box, the unit has a very refined look compared to some other options, and the full-color display is a nice touch, which elevates the aesthetic. Inflation is very straightforward. After screwing on the appropriate valve adapter and installing the unit onto the valve, you can start inflating right away by pressing the play button. The display will show you what pressure the tire is currently at, and you can stop when you reach the desired number. You can also set your desired pressure with the plus and minus buttons before starting inflation. In this mode, the pump will automatically stop when your desired pressure is met. Pretty straightforward stuff.

With a fully charged battery, the Air Rush has enough juice to inflate four 29x 2.4” tires to 30 psi or three 700x28mm tires to 75 psi. This is a big improvement over the Cycplus we tested last year. The Air Rush Mini is smaller in size but outperformed the Cycplus AS2 Max in both inflation times and in total tires inflated before exhausting the battery. This is also far more air than you could get out of a single or even two CO2 cartridges, depending on the size.

In use, the Air Rush Mini is straightforward and intuitive. The valve adapters attach easily and don’t leak air during use. You can choose to attach the valve directly to the unit or with the supplied hose, depending on your valve placement and preference. While pumping, the unit does create a significant amount of noise. If you are planning to sneak out on an early morning ride, you might want to stick to the track pump. However, if you do get a flat in the early morning or dusk, the Air Rush also has a small light to help locate the valve, which, especially for mountain biking in dense forests, is super helpful. After pumping two tires, the unit does heat up and become very warm. Nothing alarming or different from competitors, but you might want to wait for it to cool down before stashing it back in a jersey pocket.

The Trek Air Rush Mini is a great alternative to carrying a CO2 inflator or mini pump. It is easy to use and performs just as you would expect. At $134.99, the pump is a great value compared to the Cycplus pumps that retail starting at $149. Will this style of mini pump replace CO2 cartridge inflators altogether? It’s possible, considering the size, weight, and air capacity, but only time will tell.