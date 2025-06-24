Vision introduces SC 45 SL and SC 60 SL wheels

Vision has introduced two new models in its SC (Service-Course) wheel line: the SC 45 SL and SC 60 SL. These carbon wheelsets feature a 23 mm internal rim width designed to improve compatibility with wider tires and enhance stability. Both models use the new V-600 hub, which includes a 54-tooth Power Ratchet System (PRS) for faster and more precise engagement. This hub technology is also found in Vision’s Metron series.

Hub features

The V-600 hub is built with a 54T ratchet mechanism. The angled contact surfaces of the PRS rings are designed to transmit power efficiently from the first pedal stroke. The hub shell is forged to improve strength, torsional stiffness, and minimize weight. I

Adaptability and conditions

The PRS hub includes weatherproof sealing for use across various conditions and temperatures ranging from -10°C to +60°C. Both straight-pull and J-bend flange versions are available. According to Vision, the 2:1 spoke lacing pattern aims to balance spoke tension between drive and non-drive sides.

Service and compatibility

A QR code is lasered onto the hub shell. It links to an online spare parts manual for easier maintenance. The wheels are tubeless-ready and use a Centerlock rotor mount. They are compatible with Shimano, SRAM, and Micro Spline drivetrains.

Specifications

SC 45 SL

Rim depth: 45 mm

Inner width: 23 mm

Weight: 1,542 g

Tubeless ready

Centerlock rotor mount

US$1,300

SC 60 SL

Rim depth: 60 mm

Inner width: 23 mm

Weight: 1,642 g

Tubeless ready

Centerlock rotor mount

US $1,400