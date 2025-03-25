Vision launches Metron RS carbon wheels: Fast, stiff and made for performance
New wheelsets with carbon spokes already in use with the prosPhoto by: SprintCyclingAgency
On Tuesday, VISION introduced its first full-carbon wheelset. The brand says its ability to manage every stage of production in-house—design, production, assembly, and testing—gives them complete control over quality, ensuring high standards throughout the process. The Metron RS line is built for speed and aerodynamics. In fact, you may have already seen them in use at Paris-Nice, the Tour Down Under or Strade Bianche. They are available in either 45 or 60mm depth.
The new wheels take the spot at the top of the line, usurping the Metron SL.
Metron RS
Full carbon rim
Tubeless-ready, clincher rim
P.R.S. hubs with DP spokes
Centerlock rotor mount
6 sealed cartridge bearings (2 front, 4 rear)
Aero bladed carbon spokes
Hand-built construction
In-mold graphics
Metron 60 RS: 60mm rim depth for improved aerodynamics
Metron 45 RS: 45mm rim depth for balanced performance
Key features
Carbon Spokes
Lighter than steel spokes, saving 108 g (2.4 g per spoke)
2:1 spoke pattern for improved balance and tension
Increased torsional stiffness for better acceleration
T-shape anti-rotation spoke design
V-1000 Hub
New internal structure and direct pull design
Lighter free-hub machining to reduce weight
Tool-less maintenance with a press-fit end-cup and floating ratchet system
Ceramic bearings for smoother rotation
72-teeth CNC machined free-hub system with a 5° engagement angle
Prices
Vision Metron 45 RS, US$3290.00
Vision Metron 60 RS, US$3390.00
For more information, go to www.visiontechusa.com