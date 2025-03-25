Vision launches Metron RS carbon wheels: Fast, stiff and made for performance

On Tuesday, VISION introduced its first full-carbon wheelset. The brand says its ability to manage every stage of production in-house—design, production, assembly, and testing—gives them complete control over quality, ensuring high standards throughout the process. The Metron RS line is built for speed and aerodynamics. In fact, you may have already seen them in use at Paris-Nice, the Tour Down Under or Strade Bianche. They are available in either 45 or 60mm depth.

The new wheels take the spot at the top of the line, usurping the Metron SL.

Metron RS

Full carbon rim

Tubeless-ready, clincher rim

P.R.S. hubs with DP spokes

Centerlock rotor mount

6 sealed cartridge bearings (2 front, 4 rear)

Aero bladed carbon spokes

Hand-built construction

In-mold graphics

Metron 60 RS: 60mm rim depth for improved aerodynamics

Metron 45 RS: 45mm rim depth for balanced performance

Key features

Carbon Spokes

Lighter than steel spokes, saving 108 g (2.4 g per spoke)

2:1 spoke pattern for improved balance and tension

Increased torsional stiffness for better acceleration

T-shape anti-rotation spoke design

V-1000 Hub

New internal structure and direct pull design

Lighter free-hub machining to reduce weight

Tool-less maintenance with a press-fit end-cup and floating ratchet system

Ceramic bearings for smoother rotation

72-teeth CNC machined free-hub system with a 5° engagement angle

Prices

Vision Metron 45 RS, US$3290.00

Vision Metron 60 RS, US$3390.00

For more information, go to www.visiontechusa.com