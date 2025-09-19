Vision launches SC 48 i25 carbon wheels for road and gravel

After more than 15 years supplying wheels to WorldTour and Continental teams, Vision has released a new carbon wheelset designed for both road and gravel racing.

The SC 48 i25 is part of the company’s Service Course range, which aims to offer pro-level performance at a lower price point. The wheels feature a 48 mm-deep rim with a 25 mm internal width and hooked bead, a design Vision says was developed through computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling to balance aerodynamics, stability and weight.

“They’re meant to handle unpredictable conditions,” Ron Correa, Vision head of aero research and product development, said. “We tested hundreds of rim profiles between 40 and 65 mm before landing on 48 mm as the best compromise for speed, handling and durability.”

The wheelset uses 24 aero-bladed spokes in a 2:1 pattern laced to Vision V-200 hubs. The rear hub has an updated pawl system and press-fit end caps to improve reliability and maintenance. The wheels are tubeless-ready and compatible with Shimano, SRAM XDR, Microspline and Campagnolo freehub bodies.

At a weight of 1,590 g per pair, comes with a centre-lock rotor mount. A QR code on the hub shell links to an online spare-parts manual, part of a push to make service easier through Vision global network of service centres.

Vision SC 48 i25 wheels, $1960