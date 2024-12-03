Wahoo introduces Elemnt Ace: Huge screen, wind sensor, and extended battery life

On Tuesday, Wahoo launched its newest head unit, the Elemnt Ace. The Elemnt Ace has a bunch of new features, including a wind sensor that provides real-time data as you ride.

The user interface has been simplified with a touchscreen and a layout that gives more control, making it easier to use during long rides. In terms of navigation, it uses voice-guided turn-by-turn directions to reduce screen reliance. The device has a large, 9.65-cm screen, designed to offer better map visibility in different lighting conditions with anti-glare properties.

It’s not just the screen that’s bigger—the battery life is too. The battery lasts over 30 hours, so you don’t have to worry about charging it every night for those all-day rides. Additionally, the Elemnt Ace is the first Wahoo bike computer to feature cloud-based setup and syncing via the Wahoo App for easier configuration and data backup.

The integrated wind sensor has pressure sensor that tracks wind resistance in real time. It shows how tailwinds, headwinds, and drafting affect your speed, letting you adjust your position accordingly. After the ride, you can check the data collected by the sensor on the Wahoo App to analyze wind speed and its impact on your ride.

Key features

Large screen

The Elemnt Ace has the largest screen of any cycling computer, according to Wahoo, giving you clear visibility for navigation and data.

Extended battery life

With a battery life of up to 30 hours, the device offers continuous support on long rides.

Integrated wind sensor

The Elemnt Ace tracks the effects of wind resistance in real-time and after the ride, helping you understand the impact of wind and drafting. Afterward, you can check how strong the headwind was or how much of a tailwind you had.

Improved user interface

The touchscreen works with physical buttons for ease of use in all conditions, while a new operating system makes it easier to control.

Better navigation

The device offers improved mapping features and turn-by-turn audio navigation to help you stay on track.

Easy setup

The Elemnt Ace connects with the Wahoo App, so you can sync quickly.

Wahoo Elemnt Ace, $800