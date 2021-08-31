Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 group
Key numbers for the top-tier road components
Dura-Ace is Shimano’s premium road group. Its prices and component weights reflect its top-of-the-line status. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R9200 series. If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano Dura-Ace R9200: Features and first impressions of the new series.” You can learn more about the Ultegra R8100 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.
|Part
|Weight
|Price
|Dura-Ace crankset with chainrings
|Not available
|$780
|Dura-Ace power meter crankset with chainrings
|754 g
|$1,820
|Bottom bracket
|54 g
|Not available
|Dura-Ace Di2 shift/rim brake lever set (left and right)
|Not available
|$970
|Dura-Ace Di2 shift/disc brake lever, left (not sold in a set)
|175 g
|$680
|Dura-Ace Di2 shift/disc brake lever, right (not sold in a set)
|175 g
|$680
|Dura-Ace cassette (11-30 or 11-34 tooth)
|223 g
|$445
|Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur
|96 g
|$560
|Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur
|215 g
|$1,010
|12-speed chain
|242 g
|$95
|Rim brake caliper set
|Not available
|$490
|Hydraulic disc-brake caliper set
|233 g
|$230 (front), $225 (rear)
|Disc brake rotors (140 mm and 160 mm)
|212 g (for the pair)
|$100/rotor
|Dura-Ace hydraulic disc front brake set, left lever, caliper and hose
|Not available
|$950
|Dura-Ace hydraulic disc rear brake set, right lever, caliper and hose
|Not available
|$950
|Brake hose
|60 g
|Not available
|Dura-Ace C36 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,350 g
|$2,570
|Dura-Ace C50 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,461 g
|$2,570
|Dura-Ace C60 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,609 g
|$2,710
|Di2 battery
|53 g
|$230
|Di2 charging cable
|Not available
|$62