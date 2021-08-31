Home > Gear Reviews

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 group

Key numbers for the top-tier road components

Dura-Ace R9200 components
August 31, 2021

Dura-Ace is Shimano’s premium road group. Its prices and component weights reflect its top-of-the-line status. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R9200 series.  If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano Dura-Ace R9200: Features and first impressions of the new series.” You can learn more about the Ultegra R8100 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 group

Part Weight Price
Dura-Ace crankset with chainrings Not available $780
Dura-Ace power meter crankset with chainrings 754 g $1,820
Bottom bracket 54 g Not available
Dura-Ace Di2 shift/rim brake lever set (left and right) Not available $970
Dura-Ace Di2 shift/disc brake lever, left (not sold in a set) 175 g $680
Dura-Ace Di2 shift/disc brake lever, right (not sold in a set) 175 g $680
Dura-Ace cassette (11-30 or 11-34 tooth) 223 g $445
Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur 96 g $560
Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur 215 g $1,010
12-speed chain 242 g $95
Rim brake caliper set Not available $490
Hydraulic disc-brake caliper set 233 g $230 (front), $225 (rear)
Disc brake rotors (140 mm and 160 mm) 212 g (for the pair) $100/rotor
Dura-Ace hydraulic disc front brake set, left lever, caliper and hose Not available $950
Dura-Ace hydraulic disc rear brake set, right lever, caliper and hose Not available $950
Brake hose 60 g Not available
Dura-Ace C36 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,350 g $2,570
Dura-Ace C50 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,461 g $2,570
Dura-Ace C60 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,609 g $2,710
Di2 battery 53 g $230
Di2 charging cable Not available $62