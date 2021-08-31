Dura-Ace is Shimano’s premium road group. Its prices and component weights reflect its top-of-the-line status. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R9200 series. If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano Dura-Ace R9200: Features and first impressions of the new series.” You can learn more about the Ultegra R8100 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 group