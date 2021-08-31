Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Ultegra R8100 group
Key numbers for the second-tier road components
Ultegra is Shimano’s almost-premium road group. Its component weights are generally heavier than its top-tier sibling, Dura-Ace, but its prices are much lower. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R8100 series. If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano unveils highly anticipated Ultegra R8100 12-speed groupset.” You can learn more about the Dura-Ace R9200 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.
|Part
|Weight
|Price
|Ultegra crankset with chainrings
|716 g
|$395
|Ultegra power meter crankset with chainrings
|Not available
|$1,440
|Bottom bracket
|66 g
|Not available
|Ultegra Di2 shift/rim brake lever set (left and right)
|Not available
|$525
|Ultegra Di2 shift/disc brake lever, left (not sold in a set)
|191 g
|$500
|Ultegra Di2 shift/disc brake lever, right (not sold in a set)
|191 g
|$500
|Ultegra cassette (11-30 or 11-34 tooth)
|297 g
|$140
|Ultegra Di2 front derailleur
|110 g
|$320
|Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur
|262 g
|$510
|12-speed chain
|252 g
|$67
|Rim brake caliper set
|Not available
|$205
|Hydraulic disc-brake caliper pair
|282 g
|$110 (front), $105 (rear)
|Disc brake rotors (140 mm and 160 mm)
|212 g (for the pair)
|$67/rotor
|Ultegra hydraulic disc front brake set, left lever, caliper and hose
|Not available
|$665
|Ultegra hydraulic disc rear brake set, right lever, caliper and hose
|Not available
|$665
|Brake hose
|60 g
|Not available
|Ultegra C36 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,488 g
|$1,740
|Ultegra C50 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,570 g
|$1,740
|Ultegra C60 tubeless disc-brake wheelset
|1,649 g
|$1,740
|Di2 battery
|53 g
|$230
|Di2 charging cable
|Not available
|$62