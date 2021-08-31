Home > Gear Reviews

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Ultegra R8100 group

Key numbers for the second-tier road components

Shimano Ultegra R8100 lever
August 31, 2021

Ultegra is Shimano’s almost-premium road group. Its component weights are generally heavier than its top-tier sibling, Dura-Ace, but its prices are much lower. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R8100 series.  If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano unveils highly anticipated Ultegra R8100 12-speed groupset.” You can learn more about the Dura-Ace R9200 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.

Part Weight Price
Ultegra crankset with chainrings 716 g $395
Ultegra power meter crankset with chainrings Not available $1,440
Bottom bracket 66 g Not available
Ultegra Di2 shift/rim brake lever set (left and right) Not available $525
Ultegra Di2 shift/disc brake lever, left (not sold in a set) 191 g $500
Ultegra Di2 shift/disc brake lever, right (not sold in a set) 191 g $500
Ultegra cassette (11-30 or 11-34 tooth) 297 g $140
Ultegra Di2 front derailleur 110 g $320
Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur 262 g $510
12-speed chain 252 g $67
Rim brake caliper set Not available $205
Hydraulic disc-brake caliper pair 282 g $110 (front), $105 (rear)
Disc brake rotors (140 mm and 160 mm) 212 g (for the pair) $67/rotor
Ultegra hydraulic disc front brake set, left lever, caliper and hose Not available $665
Ultegra hydraulic disc rear brake set, right lever, caliper and hose Not available $665
Brake hose 60 g Not available
Ultegra C36 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,488 g $1,740
Ultegra C50 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,570 g $1,740
Ultegra C60 tubeless disc-brake wheelset 1,649 g $1,740
Di2 battery 53 g $230
Di2 charging cable Not available $62