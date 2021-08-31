Ultegra is Shimano’s almost-premium road group. Its component weights are generally heavier than its top-tier sibling, Dura-Ace, but its prices are much lower. Below are weights and Canadian prices as set out by Shimano Canada at the launch of the R8100 series. If you want to learn more about the component line, read “Shimano unveils highly anticipated Ultegra R8100 12-speed groupset.” You can learn more about the Dura-Ace R9200 group, too, and its weights and Canadian prices.

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano Ultegra R8100 group