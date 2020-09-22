Comparing the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc and 48 Limitless Aero Disc wheelsets

Until recently, it was assumed that pairing narrow tires with even narrower rims would increase the aerodynamic efficiency and the associated speed in turn. New research has gone against these findings and highlighted the benefits of widening both. Not only are the wider rims aerodynamically advantageous, the associated lower tire pressure reduces the rolling resistance and adds grip where you need it most—tricky descents and tight technical cornering.

It’s therefore unsurprising that these findings have created an increased demand for such a set up.

Limitless

British based company Hunt have taken the wide rimmed sector to a new level with their patent pending Limitless technology. First applied to the 48 Limitless Aero Disc wheelset, this technology is honed for producing the world’s fastest disc-brake wheels while maintaining an impressively low weight.

Hunt 48 Limitless Aero Disc Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc

Hunt’s alloy 34 Aero Wide Disc wheelset was built with the same rounded profile, with a 24mm external width at the hook tapering to 26mm lower down to optimize airflow.

So what are the benefits of Limitless technology, and how do the 48 Limitless Aero Disc and 34 Aero Wide Disc wheelsets compare?

Alloy vs. Carbon

Most riders tend to beeline for narrower carbon fiber wheels when considering an upgrade. Carbon fiber is proven to be lighter and stronger, but it’s often expensive, especially when it’s high grade. With cost in mind, Hunt set out to make an alloy wheelset using the same technology it used to design and develop the 48 Limitless Aero Disc. The resulting 34 Aero Wide Disc is a reduced price version of the carbon wheelset, which boasts similar benefits and employs the same Limitless technology.

With superior grade alloy the design and structure of the sidewalls of the 34 Aero Wide Disc keeps the tensile strength high to optimize power transfer through each revolution. Similarly, the high-grade bearings and reinforced hub reduces wear and tear and offers a smooth fluid feel. As such, the wheel-sets give you the freedom to ride without feeling excessively protective or precious. The loud purr of the hub adds to the overall experience and the head-turning aesthetics for both wheel-sets.

Tires and brakes

It is very clear that the tires were a key consideration in the development of Limitless technology and the overall wheel design. Tubeless ready, the H-lock bead encourages quick and easy installation. The hard part is actually getting them off; both the 34 Aero Wide Disc and the 48 Limitless marry so well with Schwalbe Pro One tires that I needed assistance to remove them. This wasn’t exactly ideal for a quick roadside repair.

Hunt 48 Limitless Aero Disc Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc

Many wheel brands have simply applied disc-brakes to the ‘old mold’ of rim brake wheels, bypassing the opportunity to redirect the airflow and increase the aerodynamic efficiency of the wheel. With both these disk brake wheelsets, Hunt took the opportunity to play with the shape of the rim to optimize airflow, as there is no need to maintain the flat rim to accommodate the calipers. This design is seen in both wheel-sets so there is little to compare here.

Aerodynamics

In line with their ethos to make riding technology available to the amateur rider and suitable for most if not all (British) conditions, Hunt tested both wheelsets at 35km/hr, a speed that is realistic for the regular amateur rider.

The research and Hunt’s final design for both the 48 Limitless Aero Disc and the 34 Aero Wide Disc has increased the aerodynamic gains at wider yaw angles to offer a greater aerodynamic advantage in comparison to competitor brands.

This truly adds to the experience and enthusiasm of the ride, but, as with any deep section rim (despite a noticeable improvement on a standard wheelset), you can still expect to be pushed about a bit in strong winds. This is especially true for the deeper sectioned 48 Limitless Aero Disc. With this in mind, and having tested both wheelsets in a variety of weather conditions, I would opt for the 34 Aero Wide Disc on a particularly breezy day.

Overall comparison

I noticed a greater difference between when I switching from my standard wheelset to the 34 Aero Wide Disc than I did changing between the 34 Aero Wide Disc and the 48 Limitless Aero Disc. Of course, this could be a result of the relative difference and a much bigger leap when swapping out a standard wheelset for one that is designed with Limitless technology than when changing from one Limitless technology wheel to another. As might be expected, in good conditions, the 48 Limitless Aero Disc gave way to a more refined ride and somewhat exaggerated the benefits that were seen with the 34 Aero Wide Disc.

Hunt 48 Limitless Aero Disc Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc

In an ideal situation I would recommend owning both wheelsets and switching between the two depending on the performance required and the associated weather conditions. If that’s not an option, I would lean heavily towards the 48 Limitless Aero Disc for race conditions and the 34 Aero Wide Disc for everyday performance.

The Hunt 34 Aero Wide disc Wheelset is priced at $799 CAD and the HUNT 48 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset is available for $2,159 CAD