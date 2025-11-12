Winter is coming: Elite’s new Rivo brings advanced trainer tech at a lower price point

After years of developing high-end trainers, Elite has introduced the Rivo — a new interactive model designed to make many of its premium technologies more affordable.

Across Canada, the temps are dropping. And sure, it’s always good to ride outside if you’re dressed well, but for many of us, it’s indoor training season.

Levelling up your trainer season

The Rivo uses electromagnetic resistance and an improved flywheel system to deliver a smoother ride feel and more accurate power readings, rated to within ±2.5 per cent. It connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. So you can easily use popular training platforms such as Zwift and My Whoosh. A Zwift criterium or My Whoosh workout can be a great way to mix up your training.

While it shares the compact design and foldable frame of the long-running Suito, Elite says the Rivo improves responsiveness and app compatibility. The new unit also raises the maximum simulated gradient to 18 per cent, up from 15 per cent on the Suito.

Elite’s top-tier trainers still offer greater precision and lower noise levels, but the Rivo provides a middle ground for riders who want a realistic training experience without the premium price tag.

The Rivo is paired with Zwift Cog and Click. If you haven’t used this new system, it’s pretty cool and versatile.

With Zwift integration baked in, the trainer connects super easily to Zwift’s virtual shifting system from the first ride. The pre-installed Zwift Cog works with 8- to 12-speed drivetrains, making setup fast and simple, while the Zwift Click lets you adjust resistance quietly and smoothly across 24 virtual gears. Just don’t forget–you don’t have to use your regular shifters.

Beyond the Zwift features, the Rivo is engineered to deliver consistent performance. It measures power with ±2.5 per cent accuracy and can automatically simulate climbs up to 18 per cent, all while remaining surprisingly quiet.

The Elite Rivo calculates power using its Optical Torque System (OTS). It delivers consistent, accurate power data and is calibrated to maintain this precision over time.

Its design is compact and portable: foldable legs, a built-in handle, and a small footprint make it easy to move and store. Wi-Fi connectivity keeps it current, automatically searching for and applying firmware updates as they become available.

Riding indoors no longer means riding in your basement on a noisy trainer staring at the wall. But with the Elite Rivo, you’re getting a top-quality indoor trainer at a great price. For Canadians, winter can be long–but the indoor training season can keep you fit and even level you up for when spring starts.

Indoor training isn’t only limited to the winter, too. Jumping on the trainer for a quick session during your lunch hour, or a quick ride in the morning before work, is a great idea even when it’s warm. Or, those rainy days when you just can’t find your rain jacket.

To learn more about the Elite Rivo, head on over to elite-it.com