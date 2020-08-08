Zwift gets serious about steering functionality

Zwift is getting a little more realistic, as FutureWorks Steering is expanding across the entire Zwift universe.

The latest update takes the steering function, which Zwift first tested in Fall 2019 on limited roads, and makes it more realistic. The update also includes improvements to Meetups, including the ability to join a ride late and race results.

As of August 10, new Paris and France maps will be added to the online training universe.

FutureWorks Steering and Elite Sterzo Smart steering plate

Steering adds more to Zwift than feel. It lets you take faster, inside lines when cornering in races and get more reward for draft off riders in front of you by finding the sweet spot in their draft.

For now, if you want to take advantage of the steering function, your only option is the Elite Sterzo Smart steering plate. It is available through Zwift directly. Further hardware compatibility is planned in the future.

Realistic racing: No more “riding through”

Zwift’s steering function aims to make online racing more realistic. Want to move up through the pack? You’ll need to find an opening to make way through. Your avatar will no longer “ride through” competing avatars on the road.

This should make Zwift racing more strategic, as you need more than power to get to the front. Riders will need to stay alert and avoid getting boxed in. You can find your own line through corners, but you’ll also have to follow the rider in front of you closely if you want to stay in their draft.