10 delicious soup recipes to warm up with after your winter ride

Nothing beats the cold like a warm bowl of soup. If you’re brave enough to ride on those cold wintry days, soup can be the best thing to chow down on afterwards. There are few dishes more heartening after a long cold ride than homemade soup. Here are some healthy soup recipes to try out this year.

1. Roasted cauliflower and carrot soup

This hearty soup is made light with almond milk instead of cream. Every bowl packs a punch of beta-carotene. This soup is best served with a side of grilled cheese.

2. Pad Thai soup

This recipe makes everyone’s favourite Asian dish into a soup version. It’s easily adaptable to be vegetarian and/or gluten-free.

3. Cleansing detox soup

You know how those Skittles commercials use the slogan “taste the rainbow”? Well, they were wrong. Want to taste the real rainbow? Eat this cleansing detox soup. This recipe can pretty much be summarized as “everything good for you in one bowl.”

4. Avocado chicken corn chowder

Coconut milk, hot pepper, cumin, avocado and chicken make this unique dish a flavourful and filling option. This recipe is a must-try for anyone who has ever wished they could eat guac for dinner.

5. Nine vegetable hot and sour soup

There is no better way to describe this soup that the recipe’s authors words: “There’s a serious broth flava situation going on here.”

6. Spinach white bean soup

This yummy vegetarian soup is ready in less than 30 minutes and comes in at under 24o calories per serving, making it the perfect weeknight meal for the busy cyclist.

7. Miso soup

When you order miso soup at Japanese restaurants, it often has very little by the way of misosubstance. That’s not the case with this miso soup recipe. With mushrooms, tofu and scallions, this is miso soup upgraded.

8. Italian turkey burger soup

You’re likely familiar with the classic Italian meatball soup. This recipe is a variation of that soup, but makes use of lean ground turkey instead, for a healthier spin.

9. Egg drop soup

The quickest soup to make on this list, this egg drop soup takes a mere 10 minutes to prepare. Perfect for those evenings when you need a bowl of something warm and comforting.

10. Chicken avocado lime soup

According to this recipe’s author, this dish is “basically just avocado amped up tortilla soup.” Sounds good to us. The whole meal ready in 20 minutes thing is very appealing too.