3 protein-powered treats that pack a punch

Whether you’re prepping for a race or casually hitting the road for an easy ride, these three mouthwatering recipes are your secret weapon for effective fuelling. Bid farewell to dull protein shakes and welcome tasty treats that’ll delight your taste buds and muscles alike. Quick to make, these recipes are a delicious solution to amplify your protein intake and power your rides.

Protein basics

How much protein should you be consuming? Well, that varies for individual needs—renowned nutrition scientist Dr. Stacy Sims writes on her website that women should aim for 1.7 to 2.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

While it’s fantastic if you can hit your protein requirements from food sources, it’s not the end of the world if you have to add protein in powder form. Pamela Nisevich Bede, sports dietitian and author of Fuel the Fire, suggests avoiding any brands that include “proprietary blends” and supplements added. “Choose one with 20-30 grams of protein per serving, and limit added sugars and fat.”



No-Bake Protein Energy Balls

(adapted from Ambitious Kitchen)

Ingredients

1/2 cup natural drippy peanut butter (can substitute almond butter)

1/4 cup honey (or date syrup or coconut syrup)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup protein powder of choice

1/3 cup flaxseed meal

1/2 cup rolled oats (can be gluten-free)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1 Tbsp mini chocolate chips (vegan, if desired)

Instructions



If you have a food processor, toss in peanut butter, honey, vanilla, protein powder, flaxseed meal, oats, cinnamon and chia seeds, and pulse together until well combined.

Add in chocolate chips (and coconut if using) and pulse a few more times.

Use a medium cookie scoop (or your hands) to grab dough, roll into 10 balls, and place in an airtight container.

To make without a food processor, simply add wet ingredients to a medium bowl and mix to combine. Add in dry ingredients, and mix until combined—you may have to use your hands to work the dough until you can form balls.

Depending on the consistency of your nut butter, you may need to add more (or add more protein powder) to make the balls firm.

Store in the fridge for up to one week, or the freezer for up to two months. Grab one or two whenever you need a quick, protein-packed energy boost before or after your ride.

Pumpkin Protein Bars

(adapted from Eating Bird Food)

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats or quick oats

1 cup vanilla protein powder (vegan is OK)

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup canned or homemade pumpkin puree

1/2 cup almond milk (or other non-dairy milk)

1-2 Tbsp chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray an 8″×8″ baking dish with non-stick spray or line with parchment paper.

Stir together the dry ingredients including oats, protein powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice.

In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients including the maple syrup, pumpkin and almond milk.

Gently add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until well combined.

Spread batter evenly into the prepared dish, sprinkle on a few dark chocolate chips and bake for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool, cut into 16 bars, and enjoy.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries or raspberries)

1/4 cup granola (choose a low-sugar option)

1 Tbsp chia seeds

drizzle of honey (optional)

Instructions

In a glass or bowl, layer Greek yogurt at the bottom. Add a layer of fresh berries on top of the yogurt.

Sprinkle granola and chia seeds over the berries, and repeat the layers. Finish with a drizzle of honey if desired.

Dive in with a spoon and enjoy a protein-rich, low-sugar parfait, nutritious enough to have for breakfast (and delicious enough for dessert!).