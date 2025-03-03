Adding this one nutrient could help you sleep better

Sleep is so crucial to health and performance but figuring out why you’re not getting enough of it can be a complicated puzzle. If it’s because you just don’t go to bed early enough, well, there’s your answer. Many other people who struggle are still searching for the answer.

If you’ve already tried supplements and sleep apps, audited your sugar and caffeine intake, changed the timing of your workouts and cleaned up your sleep hygiene the answer might be hiding in your cupboard.

With all the current focus on getting in enough protein, one important dietary element may be getting squeezed out. Fibre.

Gut health connected to sleep

Fibre is crucial to gut health, and our gut can guide our sleep. It is strongly connected to gut microbiota, serotonin and tryptophan. Serotonin, a sleep and mood related hormone, is produced in the gut. Serotonin and tryptophan work together in the production of melatonin, which controls your sleep and wake cycle. The more serotonin in your gut, the more tryptophan is converted into melatonin, helping you sleep.

Fibre is converted in the gut into short-chain fatty acids, contributing to the release of neurotransmitters connected with sleep, and modulation of sleep supporting pathways. One of these pathways is the vagus nerve, which connects the gut to the brain. Serotonin in the gut affects signals sent through the vagus nerve, which in turn affects the hypothalamus and brainstem, influencing their role in circadian rhythms and sleep regulation.

Fibre can reduce nighttime snacking

Ensuring your evening meal includes fibre can ensure you don’t go to bed hungry or be woken up from the body’s call for food in the middle of the night. Fibre is filling and goes a long way in keeping you satiated. That can also help curb snacking before bedtime, which can interfere with falling asleep or experiencing quality sleep, especially if your snack includes sugar.

Fibre is know to help reduce inflammation by promoting the growth of certain gut bacteria. Inflammation has been linked to insomnia and other sleep disorders. Increasing your fibre intake could deliver a double whammy by helping you recover faster and sleep better.

Recommended daily fibre intake

Generally, it is recommended that men over 19 get between 30 to 40 grams per day, and women over 19 should aim for 21 to 25 gram per day. This can be achieved without supplements by making sensible dietary choices every day. Fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds can deliver all that you need, provided you take in enough water also to help fibre move through your digestive system.

Too much fibre can cause bloating and stomach discomfort so it is wise to make any increases gradual by adding a bit more fibre with each meal or snack. Increasing fibre will also help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you regular.

When to avoid fibre

As athletes, meeting our sleep needs is crucial to performance. But there is a time when fibre runs the risk of interfering with a good day in training or racing. It is best to avoid high-fibre food on training days that involve long or intense sessions, the night before a big race and on race day. This is not the time that we want things to move through our system quickly.

For better overall performance through improved sleep and reduced inflammation, consider taking a closer look at your daily nutrition habits to determine if you are meeting the recommended amount. A fibrous meal and a good night’s sleep can go a long way to improving your health, stress management, recovery and performance.