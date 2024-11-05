Can cycling cure a brutal hangover?

Many of us have been there: a fun night out turns into a rough morning, complete with a pounding headache, nausea and overwhelming fatigue. While there are countless supposed remedies, from greasy breakfasts to the infamous “hair of the dog,” a recent study suggests that regular exercise—especially vigorous activities like cycling—could help reduce the severity of hangover symptoms. (Side note: the late Anthony Bourdain once said the best cure after getting trashed is a cold Coca-Cola, a joint, and Sichuan food.)

The science behind it

Published in the journal Addictive Behaviours, the study explored the relationship between physical activity and hangovers among 1,676 undergraduate students. All participants engaged in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise per week and answered questions about their drinking habits, physical activity and hangover experiences.

The findings? Those who exercised more vigorously, such as through riding, experienced less severe hangover symptoms. While the study only established a correlation, there are some interesting reasons why this might be the case.

Better metabolism, faster recovery

Exercise boosts metabolism, which helps the body process alcohol more efficiently. It also improves circulation, which could aid in flushing out acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol that contributes to hangover symptoms. This may explain why those who regularly engage in vigorous exercise report less intense hangovers.

Not a cure, but it helps

While riding and regular exercise can make hangovers more bearable, it’s important to remember they aren’t a magic cure. The best way to avoid a hangover is to drink in moderation—or not at all. Recent research has shown that alcohol, once thought to have some health benefits in moderation, now offers no benefits and poses various health risks. However, if you do indulge, maintaining a regular exercise routine could make the morning after more manageable.

Hard rides should not be in the cards

One important note: while regular exercise seems to help with hangover symptoms, doing a intense, hard ride during a hangover can actually make things worse. The body is already dehydrated and stressed, so pushing yourself with a hard workout might only add to your discomfort. So maybe stick to an easy ride to the coffee shop.

The bottom line

While cycling won’t completely cure a hangover, it may reduce the severity of symptoms for those who maintain an active lifestyle. By boosting your metabolism, improving your sleep and reducing inflammation, regular exercise could help you bounce back faster after a night of drinking. But as always, the best way to avoid a hangover is to drink responsibly.