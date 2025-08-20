Finish strong this summer with Named Sport’s new gels and energy Bars

There’s still plenty of summer left, and why not cap it off with some delicious new fuelling options? Uno Imports has a few new choices for you from Named Sport. Gels are a great way to get carbs and calories in your system–especially if it’s on a fast group or gravel ride or race.

For longer rides or races, you usually want to add some bars. But bars are also a great way to get some carbs before or after the ride. Plus they taste great.

Race Fuel Gels

Gels can be the difference between getting dropped on a group ride or race, or making it all the way.

These are designed for endurance athletes, combining maltodextrin and fructose in a precise 1:0.8 ratio for optimal carbohydrate delivery.

Carbohydrates: 40g per 60ml gel

Dual carb source: Maltodextrin and Fructose (1:0.8 ratio)

Glucose intake: Up to 120g CHO/h, highly gut-friendly

Flavours: Iced Mojito, Lemon Frost, Fresh Orange

Use: Take 1 gel per day before, during, or after activity

Each gel is $4.75

Energy Bars

When you need something solid, tasty, low-fat carbohydrate bars with extruded rice and fruit purée are perfect for sustained energy before or during rides.

Carbohydrates: 30g per 35g bar

Low fat, vegetarian friendly

Flavours: Apricot, Strawberry, Banana, Peach, Wild Berries

Ingredients highlight: Real fruit purées, cold-pressed sunflower oil

Box of 12, $33

To learn more, head on over to UnoImports.com