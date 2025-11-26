Poor sleep could result in injuries

You might be doing everything right with training and nutrition, while missing one crucial piece of the recovery puzzle: sleep. A recent study by researchers from the University of South Australia revealed that those who skimp on sleep could be nearly twice as likely to get injured as athletes who sleep well.

The link between sleep and injury

The study, published in Applied Sciences, analyzed data from 425 recreational athletes. Participants who logged shorter sleep durations, struggled to fall asleep or frequently woke during the night, were significantly more likely to sustain an injury over the following year.

Lead researcher Jan de Jonge said the results show that sleep should be considered a core part of training. “Athletes focus on training, nutrition and recovery strategies, but sleep tends to fall to the bottom of the list,” he said. “Our data shows that poor sleepers were 1.78 times more likely to report injuries than those who maintained good-quality sleep.”

What poor sleep does to the body

The researchers looked beyond how long participants slept, considering factors such as sleep quality and regularity. They found that disrupted or inconsistent rest hampers tissue repair, hormone balance and focus — all of which are key for injury prevention. Those who reported feeling consistently rested had far fewer injuries than those who described their sleep as fragmented or restless.

Sleep deprivation is already known to affect reaction time and coordination — which can make an athlete more prone to stumbles, missteps and overuse injuries. Combined with heavy training or work stress, it multiplies the risks.

Treating sleep as part of training

Recreational cycling (and other athletic sports) is booming worldwide, but so are injury rates. Experts recommend athletes aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night — and more if training volume is high. Simple habits — such as keeping a consistent bedtime, limiting caffeine and screen time in the evening, and keeping the bedroom cool and dark — can make a measurable difference in sleep quality. Rest shouldn’t be a luxury; it should be part of every athlete’s training plan.