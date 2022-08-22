A good way to spice up your sex life: try going for a ride with your significant other

It’s common knowledge knows that cycling is one of the best ways to go and improve your fitness, but what if it could help you have more sex? If you want to ignite a spark in your relationship, you want want to consider working out more with your partner. Sure, you might usually ride for fitness to chase a personal goal, but you can also consider it as a way to create more excitement and satisfaction between the sheets.

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology posited that cardio can have an antidepressant effect on your mood through the release of cannabinoids, which stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain. Apparently, cannabinoids are also made by our bodies during orgasms. So that means that not only can cardio elevate your mood, but it can also put you in the mood.

We all have off days. Work can be tiring. Life can be stressful. So if you’re not feeling great, sex might be the last thing on your mind. On the other hand, when your body is 100 per cent fit, your endorphins and energy levels are sky-high . If you’re feeling good, you’re glowing. A study about the benefits of exercise showed that the beneficial effects of vigorous cardio on fitness created an increased feeling of sexuality enhancement. Furthermore, the degree of sexuality enhancement felt by those exercising had a strong correlation with the degree of their individual improvement in fitness.

According to Dr. Tina M. Penhollow, an associate professor in the Department of Exercise Science and Health Promotion at Florida Atlantic University, “being active is a potent aphrodisiac for both women and men.”

She goes on to say that the benefits of exercise are seen across the board, especially in the bedroom. “Participating in and maintaining a regular exercise regimen that increases heart rate, breathing, and muscle activity can enhance sexual performance and sexual satisfaction, which can ultimately lead to a better sex life,” Pennhollow adds.

Riding with your parnter is a great way to bond emotionally and physically. But over and above that, if you improve your physical health it might help contribute to your sexual health as well. So get out there, ask your partner to go for a ride, see how it goes. It might surprise you.