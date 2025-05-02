Your 2 new favourite peanut butter protein snacks

Heading to your local health food store on a weekly basis to restock on expensive, chalky and very processed protein bars for your post-ride snack? Take a detour to your regular grocery store to collect your favourite ingredients instead–it’s time we make these snacks from scratch.

Peanut butter bars

For peanut butter lovers: this bar is a perfect combination of crispy and sweet, combining peanut butter with other seeds and nuts for a healthy variety of protein sources.

Ingredients

1 cup natural peanut butter (or another nut butter) *64 g protein

1/3 cup honey

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup slivered almonds (or crushed walnuts) *9 g protein

1/3 cup sunflower seeds *9 g protein

2/3 cup dried cranberries

3 tbsp sesame seeds *6 g protein

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1 1/2 cup puffed rice cereal

Instructions

Combine the ingredients together thoroughly with a spatula, but mix in the cereal last, to avoid it getting crushed. Scrape and press into an 8″ x 8″ pan, then cover and refrigerate for two hours. Cut into bars of your desired size (eight bars will be about 11 g of protein each).

Wrapping these bars individually (or just separating them with sheets of parchment) and sticking them in the freezer until you’re ready to eat them will make them last longer and make them perfect for a grab-and-go snack. Like most protein bars, avoid allowing them to get warm–they will melt in the heat.