We like bikes here at Canadian Cycling Magazine. We also like music. With the rise of Zwift, we’re guessing many of you have spent plenty of hours riding bikes while listening to music. If you want to mix those two, there are, it turns out, plenty of song about bikes out there.

Our first list of songs about bikes covered the classics, Kraftwerk, Queen, Frank Ocean, as well as some solid CanCon from Boards of Canada, The Dirty Nil, St. Vincent and Purity Ring.

This time we’re sticking strictly to music made north of the border. Here’s 10 more – Canadian – songs about (or related to) cycling. While Tate McRae may be pushing Canadian pop (and the U.S. Olympic team?) in the U.S., this list reflects CanCon’s more indie bent.

Daniela Andrade – Biking

Montreal’s Daniela Andrade captures that dreamy feeling of a chill summer ride through the streets in Biking (through my city & i think about you).

Tragically Hip – The Last Recluse

Of course there’s a Tragically Hip song on this list. “We rode hard for the boat, as we could” starts off Canadian storyteller Gord Donwie on The Last Recluse. But not all bike rides, or relationships, end the way we want them to: “I turned around to say good bye. You were already on your bike, riding with my bike by your side.” The official video even has people riding bikes in it.

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Not really about bikes, but written while riding a bike. And maybe while on mushrooms.

Slam Dunk – Bleacher Lovin’

<a href="https://slamdunk.bandcamp.com/album/the-shivers">The Shivers by Slam Dunk</a>

“I just wanna ride my bike, ride my bike, ride my bike” !

Afternoon Bike Ride – The Ride

I don’t know if any of Afternoon Bike Ride’s songs are actually about riding bikes but they all sound like cruising your neighbourhood with friends on a warm summer evening. The Montreal trio’s The Ride is necessarily about their last afternoon bike ride, but it sure is a nice song.

One Speed Bike – Two Women in High Vis Vests on Bad Bikes Taking Pictures of Squashed Frogs on the 327

<a href="https://o---s---b.bandcamp.com/album/ostraca-sotteranea-belleville">Ostraca Sotteranea Belleville by OSB</a>

Drummer for Montreal’s infamous Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Aidan Girt has also released music under the name One Speed Bike since 2004. For a band name/song name cycling theme combo, here’s Two Women in High Vis Vests on Bad Bikes Taking Pictures of Squashed Frogs on the 327.

Black Mountain – Bicycle Man

Stephen McBean and Amber Webber of Vancouver’s Black Mountain sing about the mysterious Bicycle Man. Originally on a split single with Destroyer, then re-released on Druganaut, this is a more subdued version of what Black Mountain would eventually grow into.

Robin Thicke – When I get you Alone

More famous for making Emily Ratajkowski famous than his own musical career, Robin Thicke rides all around NYC for his When I Get You Alone music video. This makes this list via how he got his musical career, i.e. his father, Canadian Alan Thicke (who is also more famous than him).

The Evaporators – I’m Going to France!

This isn’t necessarily about bikes. But the iconic underground Canadian band does have them holding up bikes on the cover. Because France means cycling, even if those are mountain bikes. But the French, it turns out, are pretty good off-road, too. Bonus track: This 3-song EP also contains Nardwar’s infamous exchange with Mikhael Gorbachev. Which is not something you can say about any other EP. There’s also a song about Winnipeg!

Kevin Drew – Summer Time Dues

Kevin Drew, of Broken Social Scene fame, hints at the restorative quality of riding bikes. Don’t worry, this one picks up a bit at the end.