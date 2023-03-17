10 things to get done while watching Milan-San Remo

On Saturday, pros will ride the first Monument of the year, Milan-San Remo. The race is known for its considerable length. The distance varies from year to year, but it’s always near the 300 km mark. Riders usually take anywhere from six and a half to seven hours to finish. That’s a long day in the saddle. Although there will be breakaways and breakaway attempts, it usually comes down to the Poggio–either the ascent or the descent. Or, as is often the case, a sprint in a reduced pack. Since that’s a whole lotta bike racing to watch, why not make the most of it while you have it playing in the background? Here’s a selection of things you can do. Mix and match a few of them and the time will fly.

1. Change your winter tires

Spring is around the corner–I mean, the race is called La Primavera, so why not use part of the race to change into your summer tires? Depending on your skill level, jack and surface, (and wherever you store your tires) it’s probably going to take you an hour or two. So if you get going when the race starts, you’ll only be 80 km in when you’re finished.

2. Do your taxes

Depending on how complicated your situation is, this could take you an hour…or the whole day. But still, good to get it done. Besides, knowing the way the race traditionally goes, it might just come down to the last ten minutes anyway.

3. Watch 77 per cent of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Why not hang out with Frodo Baggins again? “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” is 178 minutes long, or 2 hours and 58 minutes. “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” is 179 minutes long, or 2 hours and 59 minutes. Finally, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” is a hefty 200 minutes long, or 3 hours 20 minutes. That’s 557 minutes of hobbitses. Put the race on your Ipad and flip on your TV for some quality Tolkien time.

4. Clean out your fridge

Cleanliness is next to Godliness, amirite? It usually takes around 45 minutes to clean the entire fridge.Now, if you’ve got some sticky stains or pickle spills, you might need more. Either way, you’ll be happy to get the sparkle back in your icebox.

5. Wax your chain

If you’re all set and ready to go, you might just get it done before the arrival in San Remo.

6. Read the Symmetrics comic 42 times

Depending on how fast you read, reading a 24 page comic book can be anywhere from five to ten minutes. Why not check out this fabulous bit of Canadian cycling history written and created by an extremely handsome devil? Svein Tuft is even on the cover!

7. Go for a really, really long Zwift ride

You can decide for yourself what long is. Two hours? Five?

8. Learn how to speak basic Italian

I mean, why not be a proper tifosa and speak the language?

9. Make a proper Ragu’ alla bolognese

Now that you’re speaking some Italian, why not make an authentic dish for dinner? If you do it right, you’ll need three to four hours. Check one of ten million recipes here.

1o. Read this article 247 times

This little gem of content is around 500 words, so that’s just under two minutes. Give it a read. And then another. And then another. YW.