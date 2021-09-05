10-year-old dies after being hit by driver while riding her bike

A 10-year-old girl was killed by a driver while riding her bike in the City of Vaughan, On. earlier this week.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, police were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue (near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street in a suburban area of Thornhill), responding to a “serious collision” involving a white Hyundai Santa Fe and a child on a bicycle.

10-year-old Nikita Victoria sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she died the next day.

The 33-year-old SUV driver, who was not injured remained at the scene. York Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking members of the community to upload any evidence of the collision they may have (e.g. photos, video surveillance or dashcam footage) to a digital evidence portal.

A shining star

“We are utterly shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Nikita – a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and shining star,” said the family in a statement released by York Regional Police. “She had a huge heart, was courageous, very friendly and full of life. She touched the lives of many in her short time here on earth.”

“We are extremely thankful for the love and support that the family has received from the community during this difficult time.”

A GoFund Me Page has been created for the family. “I am sad and in disbelief,” reads a comment from a former teacher on the donation page. “I had the pleasure to teach Nikita last year. She was a vibrant student in our Grade 4 class and will be greatly missed.”