100,000 Chinese cyclists take part in wild ride to get dumplings

A social media trend meant to promote breakfast dumplings in Kaifeng spiralled into chaos, causing major traffic gridlock between two cities in central China. What began as a fun, spontaneous adventure quickly turned into a nightmare when tens of thousands of cyclists from nearby Zhengzhou flooded a six-lane expressway.

Began with four students and exploded

The “Night Ride to Kaifeng” began in June when four university students rode 50 km to try guantangbao, a soup dumpling filled with savory broth and pork. Guantangbao are widely beloved across China, particularly in cities like Kaifeng, where they are often served as a popular breakfast dish. The trend quickly went viral, resonating with young people feeling the pressures of China’s tough job market. What started as a modest ride soon exploded into a reported 100,000 cyclists by Friday night.

You can check out some of the ride below:

“Cycling fever” in China.

More than 100,000 college students from Zhengzhou, in central China, formed a group to ride more than 50 kilometers last night to another city Kaifeng.

Youth is really the best gift! pic.twitter.com/7bJPVnvQzy — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) November 9, 2024



“People sang together and cheered while climbing uphill,” Liu Lulu, a student at Henan University said to China Daily. “I could feel the passion of the young people. It was much more than just a bike ride.”

Large police presence after ride explodes in size

Initially, local authorities saw the trend as a way to boost Kaifeng’s economy. The were discounts and special events for college students. However, the massive influx of cyclists quickly overwhelmed the small city, causing gridlock. Police were dispatched to urge cyclists to leave. Bike rental companies warned they would remotely lock bikes.

Despite the original intent to boost tourism, the event caused significant disruption, with drones, ambulances, and a heavy police presence monitoring the situation. What began as a lighthearted cycling trend became a logistical nightmare.