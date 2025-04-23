11-year-old cyclist hurt by bottles thrown from truck during race

A despicable incident in New Zealand has police searching for suspects who allegedly threw bottles at a young cyclist during a local race on Saturday. The 11-year-old cyclist was injured at the event in Hastings.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the Ramblers Cycling Club cancelled the remainder of their meeting after the incident, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Mutiny Road in Poukawa. Police are appealing to the public for help identifying those involved.

In a statement, police said the occupants of a black Ford Ranger were seen throwing bottles from their vehicle at riders in the race.

“A young person was hit by a bottle and fell off their bike,” the statement read. “Fortunately, the injuries sustained were not serious. The vehicle then drove toward Middle Road and continued travelling south. It had large off-road tyres and a roll bar on the back.”

Katja Williams of the Ramblers Cycling Club, which organized the race, said the actions of the suspects were appalling. She said club members were so shaken by the incident they cancelled the rest of the race.

The 11-year-old had two bottles thrown at him—one of which struck him—in what she described as ‘horrific’ behaviour.

The young rider has been part of the group for several years, and they use the same circuit monthly. She added that ample signage had been placed to alert drivers of the race.

“There was no reason for that level of aggression,” she said. “He was injured—not severely—but he came off the bike, which would hurt any adult.”

Williams urged anyone with additional information about the suspects to contact local police.

According to the police statement, “We are currently investigating an assault that occurred during a Council-sanctioned cycling race in Poukawa at the weekend and are seeking information from the public.”