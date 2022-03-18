11-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after landing in river to avoid car

Police are investigation a collision in Devon, England that has resulted in an 11-year-old boy with life-changing injuries. The incident took place on Feb. 27, as the cyclist was riding down a hill toward a bridge and had to avoid a car.

The boy then crashed into a hedge which resulted with serious injuries.

The car fled the scene and police are currently asking for the driver to come forward, or anyone else that may have been at the scene.

The accident is just another heinous collision between a motorist and a cyclist. With more people heading back to work via car, many are concerned that drivers need to remember that there are many vulnerable road users riding as well. With the surge in people riding their bike to school or work, something must change before more cyclists are injured or killed.