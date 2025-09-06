12 arrested after protests block Angliru climb at Vuelta

Twelve people were arrested Friday after a protest blocked the start of the infamous Angliru climb. The incident took place during Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

The Guardia Civil said the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. local time, according to Marca. It happened just as two riders who had broken away from the peloton reached the foot of the climb. A group of demonstrators suddenly entered the road. They unfurled a banner and chained themselves together. Six of them held the banner. The others linked arms to block the passage.

The protest forced the two riders to stop for around half a minute. 30 Then, officers quickly intervened, clearing the road so the race could continue.

The detainees face charges of public disorder.

Hoy, estos manifestantes asturianos han parado la Vuelta en la subida al Angliru en solidaridad con el pueblo de Palestina. Asturias siempre responde en todas las luchas. Dignidad. pic.twitter.com/ubV5CCr0Ju — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) September 5, 2025

The protest is one of several during the Spanish Grand Tour. During the team time trial, several demonstrators with pro-Palestine banners blocked the road as Israel – Premier Tech hurtled down the course. Although police managed to move the group, several riders had to slow down. The ProTeam later had its time adjusted for the delay.

The most notable demonstration so far was Stage 11, which was to finish in Bilbao. However, due to a large number of protesters at the finish, the race was neutralized with no winner. In light of the protests, Israel – Premier Tech—although not officially aligned with the State of Israel—revealed a new jersey with neutral branding before Saturday’s stage.

“In the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at the Vuelta a España, Israel – Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race. The team name remains Israel – Premier Tech but the monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing,” the statement read.

The major change to the jersey is the removal of the word “Israel.”