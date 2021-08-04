2-and 4-year-old brothers aiming to ride 300 km this month to raise money for kids with cancer

Throughout the month of August 2020, 3-year-old Kolten Davis from Okotoks, Alb. rode a total of 200km and raised $14,000 for the SickKids Garron Family Cancer Centre through the The Great Cycle Challenge.

Kolten (now 4 years old) is back at it again, and this time he will be joined by his enthusiastic 2-year-old brother, Keegan.

RELATED: 3-year-old bikes 200 km in one month to raise money for kids with cancer

Rip’n donuts

Following the success of Kolten’s 2020 fundraiser rides the little cyclist told parents Tasha Davis and Matthew Davis that he wanted to “start up a team” with his little brother.

“He wanted to call his team ‘Rippppppn Donuts’ this year,” says Tasha. “His little brother is riding beside him, as well as a few other little faces.”

A new teammate

“It wasn’t us as parents who taught Keegan [to bike],” says Tasha, “It was his big brother who did it.” Kolten wanted Keegan riding beside him to raise money for kids with cancer.

About eight years ago, Kolten’s cousin Brooklyn was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a type of eye cancer that typically affects young children. At the age of four she had her eye removed, an experience Tasha says was traumatic for the whole family. Although Brooklyn made a full recovery, Kolten and his family decided they wanted to help raise money for other kids in her situation last year.

“Kolten had such a determination to get Keegan on two wheels that even when it was cold and snowing out he begged to take him out,” says Tasha, noting that Kolten said he wanted to help his brother “learn to go super fast” and “rip donuts.”

2021 goals

As of Aug. 4, the brothers have already clocked 47 km of their 300 km goal and raised $795 on their fundraiser page. Their donor sound off enthusiastically in the comments, leaving notes such as: “You boys are FREAKING AWESOME ROCKSTARS!!”