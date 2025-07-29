20 years of Canadian DH champions
From Whistler to Sun Peaks, a look back at two decades of elite DH titles in Canada
The Canadian downhill mountain bike championships have crowned the country’s fastest gravity racers for over 20 years. From early days at Whistler and Mont-Sainte-Anne to recent events at Sun Peaks and Fernie, the winners’ list tells history of an evolving sport. A sport shaped by legends, rising stars and unforgettable seasons.
Names like Steve Smith, Finn Iles and Casey Brown have defined generations. Andrew Mitchell has won it more than anyone with five titles total. Micayla Gatto isn’t far behind with a total of four titles.
Now a new wave of champions like Johnathan Helly and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau are carrying the torch. The terrain may change and the bikes may evolve, but one thing remains constant: the Canadian DH national title is still one of the most hard-fought crowns in mountain biking.
Here’s a look back at the last two decades of Canadian elite men’s and women’s downhill champions.
2025 Sun Peaks
Men: Johnathan Helly
Women: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
2024 Sun Peaks
Men: Jakob Jewett
Women: Emmy Lan
2023 Fernie Alpine Resort
Men: Lucas Cruz
Women: Bailey Goldstone
2022 Kicking Horse
Men: Gabriel Neron
Women: Bailey Goldstone
2021 Kicking Horse
Men: Finn Iles
Women: Casey Brown
2020
Event cancelled
2019 Panorama
Men: Finn Iles
Women: Vaea Verbeeck
2018 Panorama
Men: Magnus Manson
Women: Vaea Verbeeck
2017 Panorama
Men: Kirk McDowall
Women: Miranda Miller
2016 Sun Peaks
Men: Kirk McDowall
Women: Miranda Miller
2015 Sun Peaks
Men: Matthew Beer
Women: Miranda Miller
2014 Sun Peaks
Men: Steve Smith
Women: Vaea Verbeeck
2013 Panorama
Men: Steve Smith
Women: Micayla Gatto
2012 Mont Sainte Anne
Men: Matthew Beer
Women: Casey Brown
2011 Panorama
Men: Andrew Mitchell
Women: Claire Buchar
2010
Men: Andrew Mitchell
Women: Micayla Gatto
2009 Massif du Sud
Men: Andrew Mitchell
Women: Micayla Gatto
2008 Mont Sainte Anne
Men: Andrew Mitchell
Women: Sheila Morris
2007 Mount Washington Alpine Resort
Men: Luke Kitzanuk
Women: Micayla Gatto
2006 Whistler
Men: Andrew Mitchell
Women: Michelle Dumaresq