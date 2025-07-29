20 years of Canadian DH champions

The Canadian downhill mountain bike championships have crowned the country’s fastest gravity racers for over 20 years. From early days at Whistler and Mont-Sainte-Anne to recent events at Sun Peaks and Fernie, the winners’ list tells history of an evolving sport. A sport shaped by legends, rising stars and unforgettable seasons.

Names like Steve Smith, Finn Iles and Casey Brown have defined generations. Andrew Mitchell has won it more than anyone with five titles total. Micayla Gatto isn’t far behind with a total of four titles.

Now a new wave of champions like Johnathan Helly and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau are carrying the torch. The terrain may change and the bikes may evolve, but one thing remains constant: the Canadian DH national title is still one of the most hard-fought crowns in mountain biking.

Here’s a look back at the last two decades of Canadian elite men’s and women’s downhill champions.

2025 Sun Peaks

Men: Johnathan Helly

Women: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

2024 Sun Peaks

Men: Jakob Jewett

Women: Emmy Lan

2023 Fernie Alpine Resort

Men: Lucas Cruz

Women: Bailey Goldstone

2022 Kicking Horse

Men: Gabriel Neron

Women: Bailey Goldstone

2021 Kicking Horse

Men: Finn Iles

Women: Casey Brown

2020

Event cancelled

2019 Panorama

Men: Finn Iles

Women: Vaea Verbeeck

2018 Panorama

Men: Magnus Manson

Women: Vaea Verbeeck

2017 Panorama

Men: Kirk McDowall

Women: Miranda Miller

2016 Sun Peaks

Men: Kirk McDowall

Women: Miranda Miller

2015 Sun Peaks

Men: Matthew Beer

Women: Miranda Miller

2014 Sun Peaks

Men: Steve Smith

Women: Vaea Verbeeck

2013 Panorama

Men: Steve Smith

Women: Micayla Gatto

2012 Mont Sainte Anne

Men: Matthew Beer

Women: Casey Brown

2011 Panorama

Men: Andrew Mitchell

Women: Claire Buchar

2010

Men: Andrew Mitchell

Women: Micayla Gatto

2009 Massif du Sud

Men: Andrew Mitchell

Women: Micayla Gatto

2008 Mont Sainte Anne

Men: Andrew Mitchell

Women: Sheila Morris

2007 Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Men: Luke Kitzanuk

Women: Micayla Gatto

2006 Whistler

Men: Andrew Mitchell

Women: Michelle Dumaresq