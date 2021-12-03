$20,000 worth of stolen bikes seized on Vancouver rooftop

The Vancouver police said on Friday they have recovered $20,000 worth of stolen bikes on top of a rooftop in Gastown. They began investigating the location after rumours surfaced on a Reddit post.

The cops learned that the thieves were lowering the bikes onto the roof by a rope from the building beside it. The police found nine bikes, including a few Cervélos, Giants, Treks and a Rocky Mountain.

In a media release, Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said, “We know how many people depend on their bikes for recreation and to move around the city, so we’re working as fast as we can to get these bikes back to their rightful owners.”

“Even without a serial number, we can sometimes locate the rightful owners based on unique features on the bike,” Addison said. “ So anyone who’s recently had their bike stolen should call police to file a police report. Our staff will contact you if we have your bike.”

#VPDNews: Downtown Eastside beat officers seized $20,000 in stolen bikes from a rooftop stash spot last week, after getting tips that the hot property was being stored somewhere in Gastown. Read more: https://t.co/9ivSpgY4th pic.twitter.com/JgF0V2lhzX — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 1, 2021

If you’ve had your bike stolen recently and it’s one of the brands listed above, you might want to check in with the Vancouver Police Department.