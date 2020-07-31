2020 Canadian Elite, Junior and Para road championships cancelled

While some regional races have re-started, re-opening isn’t happening fast enough for national-level events. On Friday, Cycling Canada made the announcement that 2020 Elite, Junior and Para road national championships are cancelled.

Canadian road championships were postponed earlier this year, so Cycling Canada could continue to monitor the public health situation. After consulting with Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes and the Corporation du Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce, the decision was made to cancel the event.

“We recognize that event cancellations such as these may disappoint those who have been hoping for a sense of normalcy that would have been brought by the resumption of national and international racing,” said Mathieu Boucher, Cycling Canada’s Head of Development & Operations. “That being said, our priority remains the safety of our members and communities.”

Masters road championships were called off earlier this year, as have all mountain bike championship events. Track and cyclocross national championships are still on the table.

“We are still assessing the feasibility of hosting the Canadian Track and Cyclocross Championships, Boucher said. “While remaining fully aware that the current public health restrictions with regards to travel and social distancing may impact our ability to host these events.”

A decision on the fate of the track and cyclocross events will be made before the end of September.