2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d’Italia

As if COVID-19 running rampant through the Giro d’Italia isn’t bad enough, the slick roads in the first two weeks have been devastating the peloton. On Wednesday, a crash on a greasy corner of a descent took down pink jersey Geraint Thomas, second place Primož Roglič and third place Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), and the latter, the 2020 champion and this year’s Tour of the Alps titlist, was taken away in an ambulance.

Thirty-four riders had left the race by the beginning of Stage 11. A sextet of riders bolted early and loped over Cat. 3 Passo del Bracco and Cat. 3 Colla di Boasi ahead of the peloton.

It was on the descent of Colla di Boasi that there was the big crash of the favourites. Roglič jumped up and took a teammate’s bike. Hart was obviously in distress.

Soon after, Movistar rider Oscar Rodriguez was leading the peloton down that same descent when he crashed into a building. He too had to withdraw from the race.

It’s likely that Stage 11 will end with a sprint in Tortona.