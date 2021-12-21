2021 Canadian ‘cross and track championships cancelled

Both the National cyclocross and track championships are cancelled for this year, Cycling Canada announced Tuesday. In a statement from the federation, they said “as a result of the continuously evolving public health guidelines, Cycling Canada has made the difficult decision to cancel both the 2021 Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships and the 2021 Canadian Track Championships for Elite and Masters.”

This will be the third time the ‘cross championships have been cancelled. Last year’s edition was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the 2021 version in November was axed due to the floods in British Columbia. They were initially postponed from November 27-28, 2021 to January 8-9, 2022 due to the state of emergency in the province of British Columbia. The race was due to go on again Langford, B.C. in the new year. The 2021 Canadian Track Championships were scheduled from January 7-9, 2022 at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Ontario.

With the Omicron virus surging globally, it is possible more races in Europe and the United States may be postponed or cancelled as well. If you’re feeling a bit of déjà vu, don’t worry, you’re not the only one.