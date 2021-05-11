New dates and venues set for Road and XC mountain bike Canadian championships
Nationals are headed to Quebec for 2021
The final list of potential Canadian national championship events is now set for 2021. All athletes, from track to downhill mountain bike, aiming to contest a national event this year can now plan for a set race date. There’s new venues, new race dates and, still, the potential that these events will not happen.
What won’t happen, says Cycling Canada, is any further postponements. Should events be prevented from happening by local health officials, they will not take place. The current “list of events and associated dates refers to all events which will continue to carry national or international sanction in Canada in 2021,” Cycling Canada’s announcement states. “Following this publication, all those events which remain on the calendar will either occur on the published date or will be canceled based on evolving public health restrictions in their associated regions. There will be no further postponement of dates unless otherwise noted.”
This latest announcement follows Cycling Canada’s recent spat of COVID-related cancellations in March.
What’s new?
Cross country mountain biking
Cross country mountain bike national championships has a new venue. Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. is looking forward to hosting the event, and making sure Canadian mountain bikers the opportunity to use their months of training at a national championships. Local organizers and (Federation Quebeqoise des Sports Cyclistes) FQSC stepped up to take over 2021 XCO nationals at the last minute from Hardwood Ski & Bike in Ontario, who will try to return to the calendar again in 2022.
Mountain bikers also see the addition of a new Canada Cup date in St. Félicien. The Canmore Canada Cup round is rescheduled to October.
Road
Canadian road championships will for both elite, junior and para athletes and masters races are now scheduled for September 3-6. Despite Cycling Canada stating these are final dates, the announcement also states that “discussions remain ongoing regarding the proposed dates for the elite/junior/para championships, and follow-up communications will be issued accordingly if updates are required.” Interested athletes can expect that decision in June.
Track
Junior and under-17 Canadian track championships have a new date, on November 12-14. Elite, para and masters track championships will award a 2021 title in January 2022.
Riders for all disciplines can keep track of cancelled events on Cycling Canada’s event status update page.
Revised 2021 Cycling Canad national calendar
Road
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Sanction
|11-15 Aug
|Tour de l’avenir MaKadence
|Quebec City, QC
|CC NC WJ
|3-6 Sept
|2021 Canadian Road Championships – Elite/Junior/Para
|Beauce/Quebec City, QC
|UCI CN
|3-6 Sept
|2021 Canadian Road Championships (Masters)
|Victoriaville, QC
|CC CN
|3-5 Sept
|Classique des Appalaches (GFWS)
|Victoriaville, QC
|GFWS
|10 Sept
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
|Québec, QC
|UCI 1.UWT
|12 Sept
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
|Montréal,QC
|UCI 1.UWT
|15-19 Sept
|2021 Tour de Beauce
|St-Georges, QC
|UCI 2
Cross country mountain bike
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Sanction
|10 July
|St. Félicien Canada Cup XCO [UCI Jr. Series]
|Saint-Félicien, QC
|UCI C1 XCO, UCI Jr Series
|17 July
|Sherbrooke Canada Cup XCO [UCI Jr. Series]
|Sherbrooke, QC
|UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series
|19-22 Aug
|Dieppe Canada Cup XCO & XCC [UCI Jr. Series]
|Dieppe, NB
|UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series, UCI C3 XCC
|24-26 Sept
|2021 Canadian XCO MTB Championships
|Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
|UCI CN XCO
|1-3 Oct
|Canmore Canada Cup XCO & XCC [UCI Jr. Series]
|Canmore, AB
|UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series, UCI C3 XCC
Downhill mountain bike
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Sanction
|17-18 July
|Fernie Canada Cup DH
|Fernie, BC
|UCI C2 DH
|19-21 July
|Panorama Canada Cup DH
|Panorama, BC
|UCI C2 DH
|24-25-July
|2021 Canadian Downhill MTB Championships
|Golden, BC
|UCI CN
Cyclocross
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Sanction
|27 Nov
|2021 Canadian Cyclocross Championships
|Langford, BC
|UCI CN (Sat)
|28 Nov
|Bear Crossing Grand Prix
|Langford, BC
|UCI C2 (Sun)
Track
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Sanction
|12-14 Nov
|2021 Canadian Track Championships (U17/Junior)
|Milton, ON
|UCI CN
|7-9 Jan 2022
|2021 Canadian Track Championships (Elite/Para/Master)
|Milton, ON
|UCI CN