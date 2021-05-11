New dates and venues set for Road and XC mountain bike Canadian championships

The final list of potential Canadian national championship events is now set for 2021. All athletes, from track to downhill mountain bike, aiming to contest a national event this year can now plan for a set race date. There’s new venues, new race dates and, still, the potential that these events will not happen.

What won’t happen, says Cycling Canada, is any further postponements. Should events be prevented from happening by local health officials, they will not take place. The current “list of events and associated dates refers to all events which will continue to carry national or international sanction in Canada in 2021,” Cycling Canada’s announcement states. “Following this publication, all those events which remain on the calendar will either occur on the published date or will be canceled based on evolving public health restrictions in their associated regions. There will be no further postponement of dates unless otherwise noted.”

This latest announcement follows Cycling Canada’s recent spat of COVID-related cancellations in March.

What’s new?

Cross country mountain biking

Cross country mountain bike national championships has a new venue. Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. is looking forward to hosting the event, and making sure Canadian mountain bikers the opportunity to use their months of training at a national championships. Local organizers and (Federation Quebeqoise des Sports Cyclistes) FQSC stepped up to take over 2021 XCO nationals at the last minute from Hardwood Ski & Bike in Ontario, who will try to return to the calendar again in 2022.

Mountain bikers also see the addition of a new Canada Cup date in St. Félicien. The Canmore Canada Cup round is rescheduled to October.

Road

Canadian road championships will for both elite, junior and para athletes and masters races are now scheduled for September 3-6. Despite Cycling Canada stating these are final dates, the announcement also states that “discussions remain ongoing regarding the proposed dates for the elite/junior/para championships, and follow-up communications will be issued accordingly if updates are required.” Interested athletes can expect that decision in June.

Track

Junior and under-17 Canadian track championships have a new date, on November 12-14. Elite, para and masters track championships will award a 2021 title in January 2022.

Riders for all disciplines can keep track of cancelled events on Cycling Canada’s event status update page.

Revised 2021 Cycling Canad national calendar

Road

Date Event Location Sanction 11-15 Aug Tour de l’avenir MaKadence Quebec City, QC CC NC WJ 3-6 Sept 2021 Canadian Road Championships – Elite/Junior/Para Beauce/Quebec City, QC UCI CN 3-6 Sept 2021 Canadian Road Championships (Masters) Victoriaville, QC CC CN 3-5 Sept Classique des Appalaches (GFWS) Victoriaville, QC GFWS 10 Sept Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Québec, QC UCI 1.UWT 12 Sept Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal Montréal,QC UCI 1.UWT 15-19 Sept 2021 Tour de Beauce St-Georges, QC UCI 2

Cross country mountain bike

Date Event Location Sanction 10 July St. Félicien Canada Cup XCO [UCI Jr. Series] Saint-Félicien, QC UCI C1 XCO, UCI Jr Series 17 July Sherbrooke Canada Cup XCO [UCI Jr. Series] Sherbrooke, QC UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series 19-22 Aug Dieppe Canada Cup XCO & XCC [UCI Jr. Series] Dieppe, NB UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series, UCI C3 XCC 24-26 Sept 2021 Canadian XCO MTB Championships Baie-Saint-Paul, QC UCI CN XCO 1-3 Oct Canmore Canada Cup XCO & XCC [UCI Jr. Series] Canmore, AB UCI C2 XCO, UCI Jr Series, UCI C3 XCC

Downhill mountain bike

Date Event Location Sanction 17-18 July Fernie Canada Cup DH Fernie, BC UCI C2 DH 19-21 July Panorama Canada Cup DH Panorama, BC UCI C2 DH 24-25-July 2021 Canadian Downhill MTB Championships Golden, BC UCI CN

Cyclocross

Date Event Location Sanction 27 Nov 2021 Canadian Cyclocross Championships Langford, BC UCI CN (Sat) 28 Nov Bear Crossing Grand Prix Langford, BC UCI C2 (Sun)

Track