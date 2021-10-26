2021 Cycling Canada hall of fame inductees

After a strange year for cycling, The Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame returns to recognize outstanding contributions and achievements to the sport of cycling in Canada. The 2021 Cycling Canada Hall of Fame ceremony takes place Saturday, Oct. 30 at Domaine Château-Bromont in Bromont.

The 2021 inductees

Cindy Devine

Devine was the first female downhill world champion in 1990, after also placing first at the unofficial mountain bike world Championships in 1989. She went on to podium four more times before retiring and dedicating her time to helping at the West Coast School of Mountain Biking and the Shimano Dirt series.

Congratulation to Cindy Devine, one of five inductees into the @CanadianCycling Hall of Fame. She was the first female downhill World Champion in 1990. Here is a great video on Cindy and her career via Hale & Hart.https://t.co/EkbM8157q6 pic.twitter.com/m8kS2kFrll — Canadian Women & Sport | Femmes et sport au Canada (@WomenandSportCA) October 26, 2021

Robbi Weldon

Weldon is a dual Paralympian and Paralympic medallist, having competed in both para-Nordic skiing and para-cycling from 2010 to 2016. After discovering cycling in 2010, Weldon quickly started to make a name for herself in the sport, becoming a world champion at both the 2010 and 2011 Para-cycling road world championships.

Pierre Gachon

The late Gachon (1909-2004) rose to prominence as the first Canadian to ever compete at the Tour de France in 1937. Throughout the 1930s, Gachon distinguished himself at six day races, and set new Canadian records by completing the road connecting several cities in record time.

Q3: Who was the first Canadian to take race in the Tour de France? A3: Pierre Gachon was the first 🇨🇦 to race in the Tour de France in 1937 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) April 9, 2021

Patrick Drouin and Chantal Lachance

After consulting with the UCI to help create this new cycling discipline, Patrick Drouin partnered with his good friend Chantal Lachance to organize a Mountain World Cup in 1991. The duo founded GESTEV in 1992 and the rest is history, with their company organizing a World Cup or World Championships every year since then and putting Canada on the map as one of the world’s top destinations for the sport.