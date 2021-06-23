2021 Tour de France preview: the Slovenians versus the Ineos Grenadiers

Saturday sees the 108th Tour de France kick off in Brest with the first of two consecutive uphill finishes. The GC race ends on July 17 with a 30.8 time trial in southwestern France. The question is: who will wear the yellow jersey at the end of that stage and the next day in Paris?

The Slovenians: Until Egan Bernal’s victory in the Giro d’Italia, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) had won half of the last six Grand Tours. Their rivalry continues this edition with Roglič looking to win the yellow jersey that eluded him last season on the penultimate stage when Pogačar yanked the race lead away from his compatriot with an astounding time trial up to Planche des Belles Filles, turning a 57-second deficit into a 59-second advantage. The image of Roglič’s teammates gobsmacked by Pogačar’s performance instantly became part of Tour lore.

Pogačar is the odds-on favourite to repeat as Tour champion. His 2021 palmares so far is winning WorldTour stage races the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico before coming third in Itzulia Basque Country to Roglič. After claiming Liège-Bastogne-Liège, he took a long break from racing, only to come back and handily win his home tour. The national championship weekend wasn’t anything to shout about, with a bronze in the time trial his high mark.

Pogačar showed that you don’t have to boss the peloton with a strong team a la Sky/Ineos or Jumbo-Visma to win the Tour. He won’t have a culminating uphill time trial to work his magic, but flat time trials won’t hurt him either.

Roglič’s Itzulia Basque Country triumph came soon after a disappointing Paris-Nice, where his race lead shattered so thoroughly on the final stage amidst crashes that he ended up 15th. The older of the two Slovenians has a history of late fizzles and shambles. However, he is a double Vuelta a España champion, and has a very strong team featuring Wout Van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk.

The former ski jumper’s current form is a mystery, as he hasn’t raced since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April.

The Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos heard so many good things about Movistar’s Trident that they’ve decided to give it a shot themselves. Dig it: Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Richard Carapaz have won the last three WorldTour non-Grand Tour stage races. They have 2020 Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart as a domestique. Right now, Carapaz has better odds than the senior Anglophones. But expect at least one of the trio to be put to working for the others after the first week, perhaps even as early as Stage 2, which ends on the Brittany Wall.

The Other Trident (Quadrant?)

Something interesting happened over the last month: Angel “Superman” Lopez‘s stock rose. Movistar’s new fellow won the Ruta del Sol against not the stiffest competition and took sixth in the Critérium du Dauphine, neither of which really turned heads. But it was his domination of the one-day Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge that made people start talking about the Colombian as having the best chances outside the Slovenians and Grenadiers at winning the Tour.

Lopez will have to yank out chunks of time on the three high mountain summit finishes to make up for what he’ll lose in the 59 km of chronos. There’s a double ascent of his favourite Ventoux on Stage 11 , but the day finishes down in Malaucène.

Movistar is also throwing Enric Mas–fifth in both last year’s Tour and Vuelta–Alejandro Valverde and the remarkably hot and cold Marc Soler into the fray.

Others

Michael Woods is Israel Start-up Nation’s protected rider. His form has been terrific, with fifth in both the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse, but there’s a reason his team has been stressing stage wins over high GC: the time trials are to his disadvantage, even more than Lopez. EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran is another Colombian who should be on everyone’s lips; his near toppling of Carapaz in the Tour de Suisse’s time trial was engrossing stuff. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) officially holds France’s hopes, with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) having slightly longer Gallic odds. Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann form a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two punch.