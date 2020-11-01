Home > News

2021 Tour de France route announced

Double climb of Ventoux one of the 108th edition's highlights

Photo by: Sirotti
November 1, 2020

The route of the 108th Tour de France was announced virtually on Sunday, the presentation originally set for Thursday in its traditional spot of the Palais des Congrès in central Paris, but rescheduled because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in France.

Working clockwise around France and ignoring the North and Northeast of France except for Paris, the highlights are two time trials for a total of 58 km—including a final GC showdown on the penultimate day—and six mountain stages, but few high summit finishes. The Alps come before the Pyrenees, and a double ascent of Ventoux, once from the Sault side and one from the Bédoin side, lead to a finish in Malaucene. The Col de Portet and Luz Ardidan are two famous summit finishes in the Pyrenees.

Women’s WorldTour standard La Course by Le Tour de France will be on the same day as the men’s Mur de Bretagne stage; the women will climb the Mur six times.

Week 1

The Grand Départ of 2021 was originally to be in Copenhagen but was moved to Brest, Brittany on Saturday, June 26 to prevent overlap with the rescheduled European Championships of soccer and the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 23-August 8). There are uphill finishes on Stage 1’s Côte de la Fosse aux Loups and Stage 2’s Mur de Bretagne. The sprinters will have Stages 3 and 4 to leave their mark. Stage 5 is the first time trial, a 27-km affair. Week 1 ends with a summit finish on Montée de Tignes.

Week 2

The second week is when the double Ventoux stage is set on Stage 11. Stage 15 goes over the highest point in the race, Port d’Envalira, before finishing in Andorra.

Week 3

The Col de Portet mountain top finish is Stage 17.

The next day the riders will head over the Tourmalet before another summit finish on Luz Ardiden.

A final time trial from Libourne to Saint Emilion through the Bordeaux vineyards is 31 km in length.

Will the route suit champion Tadej Pogačar?

The race ends on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 18.