2021 Tour de France will include the most Canadians since 2013

On Monday, Astana-Premier Tech released its lineup for the Tour de France and, as expected, Hugo was named to the team. This means that there will be three Canadians at the Tour, the most since 2013.

Last week Israel Start-up Nation announced its eight riders for the Tour and Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin were included.

In 2013 David Veilleux (Europcar), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) raced. Hugo Houle was the sole Canadian representative last year, and Houle and Woods raced the Tour in 2019, but there were no Canadians in the 2018 and 2017 editions.

It will be Houle’s third Tour de France and sixth Grand Tour. It will also mean he has started a Grand Tour every year since 2015, when he came 113th in the Giro d’Italia, except 2018. Astana-Premier Tech will be stage hunting in the Tour, even though Alexey Lutsenko was runner-up in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Jon Izagirre was seventh in both the Dauphiné and Tour de Romandie and Jakob Fuglsang was third in the Tour de Suisse.

The Tour de France starts Saturday in Brest with a stage that finishes uphill.