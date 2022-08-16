2022 Canada Summer Games women’s and men’s ITT: Hempstead and Jussaume triumph

The 2022 Canada Summer Games individual time trial in the Niagara, Ontario region took place in sunny and warm conditions on Tuesday. Lucy Sky Hempstead would beat Mairen Lawson of Alberta by just 4 seconds. Camille Primeau slotted in third.

MEDAL ALERT 🚨#TeamO has Medal No. 1 for Week 2, and it comes courtesy the 🥇 ride from Lucy Hempstead (Ottawa, Ont.) in the road cycling individual time trial, having produced a @2022CanadaGames winning time of 18:49.57! 🚲 📸 Patrik Zimmermann#GoTeamO⭕ | #CGCycling pic.twitter.com/8tC9rZ9CnI — Team Ontario (@GoTeamOntario) August 16, 2022

In the men’s race, Quebec’s Tristan Jussaume took top spot, beating BC’s Evan Russell and Quebec’s Philippe Jacob.

Surnommé le TGV de Contrecoeur, Tristan Jussaume rafle les grands honneurs au contre-la-montre individuel. Champion canadien U23 et maintenant champion des Jeux du Canada! https://t.co/9hTh655RM1 — Sports cyclistes (@FQSC) August 16, 2022

You can find the full results on RaceTiming.ca

Womem

1 5 SKY HEMPSTEAD, Lucy ONTARIO RWE RWE 18:49.57

2 19 LAWSON, Mairen ALBERTA RWE RWE 18:53.73 4.16

3 1 PRIMEAU, Camille QUEBEC RWE RWE 19:12.03 22.46

4 3 LEVESQUE, Coralie QUEBEC RWE RWE 19:12.64 23.06

5 2 MILETTE, Laury QUEBEC RWE RWE 19:18.06 28.49

6 12 WUERR, Astrid BRITISH COLUMBIA RWE RWE 19:28.56 38.98

7 10 WALKER, Isla BRITISH COLUMBIA RWE RWE 19:30.85 41.27

8 17 SCOTT, Annie ALBERTA RWE RWE 19:47.38 57.80

9 14 MACDONALD, Sophie MANITOBA RWE RWE 19:51.55 1:01.98

10 9 GIN, Elizabeth BRITISH COLUMBIA RWE RWE 19:53.37 1:03.80

Men

1 1 JUSSAUME, Tristan QUEBEC 26:35.48

2 6 RUSSELL, Evan BRITISH COLUMBIA 27:24.86 49.37

3 2 JACOB, Philippe QUEBEC 27:39.04 1:03.55

4 3 DUQUETTE, Charles QUEBEC 28:01.81 1:26.33

5 10 NEY, Matthew BRITISH COLUMBIA 28:03.99 1:28.50

6 37 BENDER, Caleb SASKATCHEWAN 28:04.64 1:29.15

7 4 NADEAU-GAUTHIER, Thomas QUEBEC 28:05.44 1:29.96

8 11 CIOTLOS, Jack ONTARIO 28:22.19 1:46.70

9 12 O’KRAFKA, Logan ONTARIO 28:28.55 1:53.07

10 18 BERG, Eric ALBERTA 28:29.42 1:53.94