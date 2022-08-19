2022 Canada Summer Games women’s and men’s road races: Milette and Olejniczak win

The penultimate cycling event of the 2022 Canada Summer Games, the road race, took place on Thursday in the Town of Pelham, Ontario. In the women’s race, Quebec’s Laury Milette took the win, outkicking Alberta’s Annabelle Thomas and British Columbia’s Isla Walker. The race came down to 11 riders who were clear, and Milette was the fastest sprinter.

Les 4 représentantes d'#équipequébec ont travaillé ensemble pour permettre à l'une des leurs de remporter l'or 🥇!! Laury Milette n'a pas manqué de souligner la bonne stratégie qui lui a permis de terminer au premier rang. 👏🏻 #niagara2022 #allezquébec @2022CanadaGames @FQSC pic.twitter.com/BaftdzGjxy — Équipe du Québec (@EquipeduQuebec) August 18, 2022

In the men’s race, David Olejniczak took the win in a group of three, beating Charles Duquette (Quebec) and Braden Kersey (British Columbia).

What a great success for the Team Ontario boys. The whole team had a plan, and it turned out to be great. Teamwork makes the dream work—shoutout to our five riders. Keep up the excellent work. #TeamOntario #Road #CSG #Niagara @GoTeamOntario pic.twitter.com/HV6mAumkSL — Ontario Cycling (@ontariocycling) August 19, 2022

Women’s road race

1 2 MILETTE, Laury QUEBEC 1:58:32 23:42 (5) 23:36 (12) 23:03 (6) 24:24 (7) 23:45 (2)

2 16 THOMAS, Anabelle ALBERTA 1:58:32 0:00 23:42 (4) 23:36 (15) 23:04 (9) 24:24 (8) 23:45 (1)

3 10 WALKER, Isla BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:58:32 0:00 23:42 (6) 23:36 (16) 23:03 (2) 24:24 (13) 23:45 (3)

4 4 HUOT, Mathilde QUEBEC 1:58:32 0:00 23:43 (10) 23:35 (5) 23:11 (13) 24:15 (3) 23:46 (7)

5 29 ROLDAN, Mara YUKON 1:58:32 0:00 23:43 (15) 23:35 (3) 23:32 (15) 23:55 (1) 23:45 (4)

6 5 SKY HEMPSTEAD, Lucy ONTARIO 1:58:32 0:00 23:42 (8) 23:35 (9) 23:04 (10) 24:24 (11) 23:46 (5)

7 3 LEVESQUE, Coralie QUEBEC 1:58:32 0:00 23:40 (1) 23:39 (19) 23:03 (3) 24:24 (12) 23:46 (6)

8 1 PRIMEAU, Camille QUEBEC 1:58:32 0:00 23:42 (7) 23:36 (17) 23:02 (1) 24:25 (14) 23:47 (8)

9 17 SCOTT, Annie ALBERTA 1:58:32 0:00 23:42 (3) 23:36 (13) 23:04 (11) 24:23 (5) 23:48 (10)

10 20 BILODEAU, Christiane ALBERTA 1:58:32 0:00 23:43 (17) 23:35 (7) 23:19 (14) 24:08 (2) 23:48 (9)

Men’s road race

1 13 OLEJNICZAK, David ONTARIO 2:45:20 18:43 (20) 19:48 (2) 20:51 (2) 20:49 (4) 20:51 (2) 21:00 (2) 21:20 (2) 21:54 (18)

2 3 DUQUETTE, Charles QUEBEC 2:45:20 0:00 18:36 (4) 19:55 (4) 20:52 (4) 20:48 (1) 20:51 (1) 21:01 (3) 21:20 (1) 21:55 (19)

3 7 KERSEY, Braden BRITISH COLUMBIA 2:45:20 0:00 18:46 (25) 19:45 (1) 20:51 (1) 20:48 (2) 20:51 (3) 21:00 (1) 21:20 (3) 21:55 (20)

4 2 JACOB, Philippe QUEBEC 2:46:53 1:33 18:52 (29) 20:04 (5) 21:54 (25) 20:57 (19) 21:04 (6) 21:26 (6) 21:43 (20) 20:49 (1)

5 35 ENGLISH, Fergus SASKATCHEWAN 2:46:53 1:33 18:40 (15) 20:20 (18) 21:51 (10) 20:57 (21) 21:05 (16) 21:37 (15) 21:31 (12) 20:50 (2)

6 6 RUSSELL, Evan BRITISH COLUMBIA 2:46:53 1:33 18:36 (2) 20:20 (19) 21:54 (24) 20:56 (12) 21:06 (20) 21:25 (4) 21:41 (18) 20:53 (6)

7 18 BERG, Eric ALBERTA 2:46:53 1:33 18:37 (6) 20:23 (25) 21:50 (5) 20:57 (23) 21:05 (9) 21:26 (5) 21:42 (19) 20:52 (4)

8 1 JUSSAUME, Tristan QUEBEC 2:46:53 1:33 18:36 (3) 20:23 (24) 21:50 (6) 20:57 (26) 21:04 (8) 21:36 (10) 21:31 (10) 20:54 (7)

9 8 PRUNER, Nathan BRITISH COLUMBIA 2:46:53 1:33 18:39 (12) 20:19 (15) 21:52 (16) 20:56 (16) 21:05 (18) 21:36 (12) 21:33 (16) 20:52 (3)

10 12 O’KRAFKA, Logan ONTARIO 2:46:53 1:33 18:40 (17) 20:17 (11) 21:53 (23) 20:55 (6) 21:05 (15) 21:40 (22) 21:28 (4) 20:54 (