2022 Giro d’Italia route short on time trials, long on climbs

The organizers of the Giro d’Italia, RCS, decided to release the corsa rosa over eight days, and after the protracted roll out, the route of the 105th edition was finally complete on Thursday. In May of next year there will be seven sprint stages, six hilly stages, six mountain stages and two time trials equaling 26 kilometres. The start, or grande partenza, is in Hungary, where the race will stay for three days before transferring to Sicily for three more days and then a transfer to the toe of the boot on the mainland.



Week 1: Hungary, Sicily and the Blockhaus climb

There will be a GC tussle right from Stage 1 as the day climaxes on an uphill finish. The next day in Budapest the fight for pink continues with the first of the time trials, a 9.2 km affair. The first rest day says ciao to Hungary and, er, ciao to Sicily, where the race was supposed to start this year. For the second time in three editions, there will be a summit finish on Mount Etna. Sprinters and puncheurs will get their chances in Sicily and the toe of the boot once the race jumps over to the mainland. There’s a transfer to Napoli and another the next day to Isernia, the start town for the ninth stage, which climaxes on the mighty Blockhaus climb.

Week 2: More opportunities for fast men and raiders

The second week doesn’t arrest the eye, but the GC men have to be sure its mixture of sprint stages and hilly stages won’t lull them to sleep. Stage 15 ends the week in the Alps, where three Cat. 1 climbs are shoehorned into the final 80 km.

Week 3: The 105th edition busts out

The organizers have decided to go all out in the final week, with the queen stage leading off the third act. Riders will have the mighty Mortirolo to climb on their way to the Cat. 1 Santa Cristina climb leading to Aprica. Stage 17 also has a Cat. 1 climb peaking near the finish. An uphill finish concludes a hilly day from Marano Lagunare to Castelmonte. The final mountain stage is in the Dolomites, where riders will face the Passo San Pellegrino, the highest point of the race Passo Pordoi, and then the fearsome Passo Fedaia to Marmolada.

The concluding time trial in Verona has its midway point situated at the peak of the Cat. 4 Torricella Massamiliana.

2022 Giro d’Italia

May 6, Stage 1: Budapest – Visegrad 192 km, uphill finish

May 7, Stage 2: Budapest 9.2 km, time trial

May 8, Stage 3: Kaposvar – Balatonfured 201 km, sprint

May 9, Rest Day

May 10, Stage 4: Avola – Etna, 166 km, mountains

May 11, Stage 5: Catania – Messina 172 km, sprint

May 12, Stage 6: Palmi – Scalea 192 km, sprint

May 13, Stage 7: Diamante – Potenza 198 km, hilly

May 14, Stage 8: Napoli – Napoli 149 km, hilly

May 15, Stage 9: Isernia – Blockhaus, 187 km, mountains

May 16, Rest Day

May 17, Stage 10: Pescara – Jesi 194 km, hilly

May 18, Stage 11: Santarcangelo di Romagna–Reggio Emilia, 201 km, sprint

May 19, Stage 12: Parma – Genova 186 km, hilly

May 20, Stage 13: Sanremo – Cuneo 157 km, sprint

May 21, Stage 14: Santena – Torino 153 km, hilly

May 22, Stage 15: Rivarolo Canavese – Cogne, 177 km, mountains

May 23, Rest Day

May 24, Stage 16: Salò – Aprica, 200 km, mountains including Mortirolo

May 25, Stage 17: Ponte di Legno – Lavarone, 165 km, mountains

May 26, Stage 18: Borgo Valsugana to Treviso 146 km sprint

May 27, Stage 19: Marano Lagunare – Castelmonte 178 km, hilly, uphill finish

May 28, Stage 20: Belluno – Marmolada, 167 km, mountains

May 29, Stage 21: Verona, 17.1 km, time trial