2022 Giro d’Italia, Stage 12: three riders with no professional wins fight for the victory

The twelfth stage of the Giro d’Italia was another one for the breakaway, but Thursday’s unique situation was that the three escapees who vied for the victory had no career wins. It would be Stefano Oldani who would break his duck, the second Italian stage winner in a row and the second Alpecin-Fenix rider to triumph. Juanpe Lopez retained the pink jersey.

Although there were only three Cat. 3 climbs for Thursday’s fare, the day started with the road tilting up for 90 km after the start in Parma before the first categorized ascent. The final Cat. 3, a tough 4.3 km clamber of 7.9 percent, peaked 31.5 km from the finish in Genova.

A stage that the breakaway artists will just love. Parma – Genoa: 204 kilometers, three classified climbs and an undulating final 20 kilometers. pic.twitter.com/lHacZZLCaz — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 19, 2022

A course like Thursday’s was sure to draw a huge breakaway, and, sure enough, a mob of 25 got loose and on the long opening drag and crested the first Cat. 3, Passo del Bocco, with a 5:00 lead. Wilco Kelderman was best positioned on GC, at +11:02.

🇮🇹 #Giro Onto the descent now, with the ascents of La Colletta and Valico di Trensasco still remaining 🏔🏔 95km left and 4:45 minutes for @W1lcokelderman’s group. 📸: @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/CmOs31pJkF — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) May 19, 2022

Three fugitives dashed away from the others on the middle Cat. 3 and tried to stay clear on its descent. This move elicited several counterattacks and attempts to bridge.

The trio tipped up over the last climb with a 40-second gap on a strong chase group containing Kelderman and Bauke Mollema.

The Kelderman-Mollema chase couldn’t make inroads into the leaders’ gap, and it became clear that the day’s winner would come from the threesome of Italians Lorenza Rota and Stefano Oldani and Dutchman Gijs Leemreize. Tension mounted and their cooperation was soon to break.

Leemreize attacked first before the red kite, but Oldani pulled him back. The Dutchman tried his luck again and this time Oldani rode his wheel, came around the Jumbo-Visma man and held off Rota for the huge win.

Friday’s route has a single Cat. 3 ascent near the start town of Sanremo, and it should conclude with a sprint in Cuneo.



2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 12

1) Stefano Oldani (Italy/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 4:26:47

2) Lorenza Rota (Italy/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

3) Gijs Leemreize (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Juanpe Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) 51:19:07

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:12

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE Team Emirates) s.t.