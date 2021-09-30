2022 Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race cancelled

For the second season running, the first two events of the UCI WorldTour scheduled for late January will be cancelled, as the organizers of the 2022 Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race announced on Thursday that both competitions aren’t happening in the face of the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic. The women’s ProSeries race has also been cancelled.

The 2021 races were called off, with the UAE Tour kicking off the WorldTour series in late February. The same thing will occur in 2022.

Instead of the WorldTour races, there will be a domestic cycling festival around Adelaide and South Australia called Santos Festival of Cycling 2022 from January 21-29.

Richie Porte, King of Willunga Hill, was the last TDU winner in 2020, his second title, while Dries Devenyns claimed the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

In 2016, Michael Woods, making his debut for a WorldTour team, took fifth place in the Tour Down Under, coming third on the key Willunga Hill stage.

Fifteen WorldTour races were cancelled in 2020, most notably Paris-Roubaix. This season six races were scrapped: TDU, Cadel Evans, Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, Hamburg Cyclassics and Tour of Guangxi. After Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, there is only Il Lombardia left in the 2021 UCI WorldTour.