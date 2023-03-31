2023 Bicycle Friendly Businesses in Ontario awards

The winners of the Bicycle Friendly Business Awards were announced at an awards ceremony at the 2023 Cycle Tourism Conference, Canada, hosted on March 2, in Toronto by Ontario By Bike. This is the fifth year of awards presented by Ontario By Bike.

All of the award winners have made efforts to offer exceptional services and amenities to cyclists stopping at their locations. The annual awards are open to businesses certified by Ontario By Bike as bicycle friendly, having to meet criteria that helps ensure cyclists are welcomed at businesses they choose to stop at, whether as a cycle tourist, on a longer trip, or while biking closer to home. The Ontario By Bike Network is free for businesses to participate in and the information on each business and location is easily accessible online, along with cycling trails and road routes for each region in Ontario. Ontario By Bike a program of Transportation Options, is a not for profit organization established 30 years ago.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce the award winners of the fifth annual best bicycle friendly businesses in Ontario. This year’s recipients from all across Ontario have shown a commitment to welcoming cyclists to their locations whether that be a hotel, bed and breakfast, brewery, art gallery, bike business or unique farm store. We are honoured to celebrate and showcase their services and enthusiasm in serving this market, and encourage cyclists to stop by and discover why.” Louisa Mursell, Executive Director of Ontario By Bike/Transportation Options, said.

2023 Ontario By Bike Bicycle Friendly Business Award Winners

Ontario’s Southwest

Best Business: Crazy 8 Barn – Palmyra

Bike Business: WindsorEats – Windsor

Niagara Region

Best Business: South Landing Inn – Queenston/Niagara-on-the-Lake

Hamilton Halton Brant

Best Business: Heart’s Content Organic Farm – Brantford

Bike Business: Heron Head Bikes – Brantford

Huron, Perth, Waterloo & Wellington

Best Business: Bingemans Camping Resort – Kitchener

Bike Business: Flow State Bike Co. – Arkell

Greater Toronto Area

Best Business: Residence & Conference Centre – Toronto Downtown – Toronto

Bike Business: The Cyclepath – Danforth – Toronto

York Durham Headwaters Best Business: McMichael Canadian Art Collection – Kleinburg

Bruce Grey Simcoe

Best Business: Super 8 by Wyndham – Port Elgin

Bike Business: Georgian Trail E-Bike Rentals – Collingwood

Kawarthas Northumberland

Best Business: Haute Goat Farm Inc. – Newtonville

Bike Business: Down to Earth – Lindsay

South Eastern Ontario

Best Business: Katarina’s Coffee Shop – Prescott

Bike Businesses: On the Trail – Augusta

Ottawa & Countryside

Best Business: Beau’s Brewing Co. – Vankleek Hill

Bike Business: velofix Ottawa – Ottawa

Ontario’s Highlands

Best Business: Yours Outdoors / Haliburton Forest – Haliburton

Bike Business: Gearheads – Petawawa

Explorers’ Edge

Best Business:

Four Corners Algonquin – Whitney

Northern Ontario

Best Business: On TheBay B&B – Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island

Geographic disbursement based on Ontario’s 13 tourism regions