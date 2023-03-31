2023 Bicycle Friendly Businesses in Ontario awards
Winners in each region announced
The winners of the Bicycle Friendly Business Awards were announced at an awards ceremony at the 2023 Cycle Tourism Conference, Canada, hosted on March 2, in Toronto by Ontario By Bike. This is the fifth year of awards presented by Ontario By Bike.
All of the award winners have made efforts to offer exceptional services and amenities to cyclists stopping at their locations. The annual awards are open to businesses certified by Ontario By Bike as bicycle friendly, having to meet criteria that helps ensure cyclists are welcomed at businesses they choose to stop at, whether as a cycle tourist, on a longer trip, or while biking closer to home. The Ontario By Bike Network is free for businesses to participate in and the information on each business and location is easily accessible online, along with cycling trails and road routes for each region in Ontario. Ontario By Bike a program of Transportation Options, is a not for profit organization established 30 years ago.
“We are incredibly pleased to announce the award winners of the fifth annual best bicycle friendly businesses in Ontario. This year’s recipients from all across Ontario have shown a commitment to welcoming cyclists to their locations whether that be a hotel, bed and breakfast, brewery, art gallery, bike business or unique farm store. We are honoured to celebrate and showcase their services and enthusiasm in serving this market, and encourage cyclists to stop by and discover why.” Louisa Mursell, Executive Director of Ontario By Bike/Transportation Options, said.
2023 Ontario By Bike Bicycle Friendly Business Award Winners
Ontario’s Southwest
Best Business: Crazy 8 Barn – Palmyra
Bike Business: WindsorEats – Windsor
Niagara Region
Best Business: South Landing Inn – Queenston/Niagara-on-the-Lake
Hamilton Halton Brant
Best Business: Heart’s Content Organic Farm – Brantford
Bike Business: Heron Head Bikes – Brantford
Huron, Perth, Waterloo & Wellington
Best Business: Bingemans Camping Resort – Kitchener
Bike Business: Flow State Bike Co. – Arkell
Greater Toronto Area
Best Business: Residence & Conference Centre – Toronto Downtown – Toronto
Bike Business: The Cyclepath – Danforth – Toronto
York Durham Headwaters Best Business: McMichael Canadian Art Collection – Kleinburg
Bruce Grey Simcoe
Best Business: Super 8 by Wyndham – Port Elgin
Bike Business: Georgian Trail E-Bike Rentals – Collingwood
Kawarthas Northumberland
Best Business: Haute Goat Farm Inc. – Newtonville
Bike Business: Down to Earth – Lindsay
South Eastern Ontario
Best Business: Katarina’s Coffee Shop – Prescott
Bike Businesses: On the Trail – Augusta
Ottawa & Countryside
Best Business: Beau’s Brewing Co. – Vankleek Hill
Bike Business: velofix Ottawa – Ottawa
Ontario’s Highlands
Best Business: Yours Outdoors / Haliburton Forest – Haliburton
Bike Business: Gearheads – Petawawa
Explorers’ Edge
Best Business:
Four Corners Algonquin – Whitney
Northern Ontario
Best Business: On TheBay B&B – Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island
Geographic disbursement based on Ontario’s 13 tourism regions