2023 Canadian esports national championships: 22 titles awarded

The 2023 Cycling Canada and USA Cycling national esports championships presented by Echelon Racing Promotions saw 22 Canadians win national titles on the Wahoo RGT platform across u-17, junior, elite, masters and para categories on Feb.11-12, 2023.

Cyclists completed between one to three laps of the Dirty Reiver course, a tough 18 km loop featuring steady climbs and an uphill sprint to the finish.

Defending champions Laura Perry (masters women 35-44), Richard Keller (masters men 45-54) and Anna Tykoliz (masters women 65+) repeated in their respective categories.

Julia Lehmann, Patrick Harris and Tristan Taillefer raced for the win in the junior and u-17 categories, while Lowell Taylor captured the first-ever virtual national paracycling title.

In preparation for the 2023 UCI cycling esports world championships, Thomas Thrall (elite men), Mairen Lawson (elite Women) and Josée Rossignol (masters Women 45-54) all secured their first virtual jersey. They will be racing in the virtual course of Glasgow on Zwift on Feb. 18

The full list of results can be found at CyclingCanada.com.