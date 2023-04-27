2023 Canadian gravel championships preview

Athletes from across the country are preparing to descend on Hamilton, ON. for the inaugural Canadian Gravel Championships. Thee race is hosted by Argon 18 and takes place on April 30, 2023. It is being held in c0njunction with Canada’s longest-standing gravel event, Paris to Ancaster. The race is expected to draw over 3,000 participants.

Plenty of climbing

According to Cycling Canada, over 300 junior, elite and master athletes will take on the 112 km race. There’s 896m of climbing with 65 per cent unpaved surfaces.

“Adding the gravel discipline to the Canadian Championship portfolio is especially significant given its potential to inspire Canadians to grab a bike, get outside and ride. Whether that means on road, gravel or any other safe, accessible path,” Josh Peacock, Cycling Canada Director of Marketing and Events said. “We’re also thrilled to partner with Paris to Ancaster for this year’s event. Their impeccable event hosting and the unmatched atmosphere they create will ensure that the inaugural Canadian Gravel Championships is one to remember.”

Road, MTB and ‘cross favorites will be there

A bevy of top riders will be part of the pack racing to claim the title of first-ever Canadian Gravel Champion. That includes multiple-time Canadian Cyclo-cross Champions and winners of the 2022 edition of Paris to Ancaster, Maghalie Rochette and Michael van den Ham. Current Cyclo-cross elite Canadian Champion, Tyler Clark is also racing. 2022-2023 Canadian national cycling team athletes Filipe Duarte, Ruby West and Alexander Woodford will also be there.