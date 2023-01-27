2023 Canadian masters road championships cancelled

On Friday, Cycling Canada announced the cancellation of the 2023 Canadian masters road championships and the Classique des Appalaches Gran Fondo World Series (GFWS) event, which were set for June 30-July 2 in Victoriaville, QC. The news followed the cancellation of the host event, Vélo.Victo.Fest.

According to Cycling Canada, the governing body is actively searching for a replacement organizer for the race with the support of the Classique des Appalaches organizing committee and the Fédération québecoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC). The Classique des Appalaches was set to host the Championship and GFWS event during the third edition of Vélo.Victo.Fest before the non-profit faced an unexpected change in external funding.

“While the cancellation of this year’s Canadian Road Championships for Masters is disappointing, all parties involved are hard at work on potential solutions,” Josh Peacock, Cycling Canada director of marketing and events said. “Cycling Canada remains committed to providing Championship opportunities and mass-participation events available and accessible to all Canadians. We are extremely appreciative of the support and collaboration from the Classique des Appalaches in managing this situation. We want to thank them for making Vélo.Victo.Fest such a success in past years, promoting Victoriaville as a top cycling destination and for their continued commitment to Canadian cyclists.”

“I can understand the disappointment of our volunteers, participants and many of our partners when seeing today’s announcement,” Alexis Pinard, president and co-founder of the Classique des Appalaches, commented. “We can be proud of having fulfilled our promise brilliantly, making our region shine with passion, and that our second Event of the Year title in Canada in two editions of the Vélo.Victo.Fest. confirms the professionalism and extraordinary qualities of our many volunteers. Nonetheless and unfortunately, we must recognize that, under the circumstances, the winning conditions are not currently in place to allow us to be present in 2023.”