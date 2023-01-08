2023 Canadian national track championships, day 2

If 2023 Canadian national championships started off hot on Friday, Saturday’s racing was a five-alarm blaze. The elite racer contested dramatic sprints and dynamic omnium races to award four more national titles at the Matamy National Cycling Centre.

Here are the highlights of Saturday’s elite racing.

Mitchell, left, and Genest, right, fought to incredibly close finishes both rides in the Women's Sprint. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon. How close? Just 0.005 seconds separated the two Olympians after two rides. Sarah Orban keep an eye on Jackie Boyle in the bronze medal matchup. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon.

Women’s Sprint Final: Genest holds Mitchell off on the line

The women’s sprint final saw two of Canada’s top track racers go head-to-head for the gold medal, twice. After two thrilling rides, just 0.005 seconds separated Lauriane Genest from Kelsey Mitchell. Genest won both, but by the closest of margins. In ride one, barely a tire-width separated the two national team racers. Genest was awarded the win by 0.001 seconds. In the second ride, Genest increased her winning margin by another 0.004 seconds, again holding off Mitchell to take the win and, with it, the national title.

In the bronze medal match, Sarah Orban was able to best Jackie Boyle twice to join Genest and Mitchell on the podium.

Men’s Sprint Final: Hedgcock doubles up

James Hedgcock won both rides against Nick Wammes in the men’s gold medal match. With that, Hedgcock earned his second medal, and second national title in two days, adding to his Kilo TT goal. Wammes takes silver and, with two wins over Ryan Dodyk, Tyler Rorke complex the Ontario podium sweep by earning a bronze medal.

Women’s Omnium: Bonhomme fends off late attack to hold onto gold

Omnium racing concluded on Saturday and, for the women, concluded in dramatic fashion. Arianne Bonhomm dominated early racing, winning the scratch, tempo and elimination races. That gave the Roxo Racing rider a healthy lead going into Saturday evening’s points race. After a second in the tempo race, Erin Attwell used the Points Race to launch a late-stage comeback. The Victoria, B.C. rider lapped the field twice and won two intermediate sprints to launch up the omnium standings. Bonhomme also lapped the field once in the points race, finishing second and earning the omnium gold medal.

Kiara Lylyk (Cyclery Racing) rode consistently, finishing second in scratch and elimination and sixth in tempo, to claim the bronze medal.

Men’s Omnium: Bibic gold at Mattamy

The men’s omnium saw another Ontario sweep, this time led by scratch race world champion Dylan Bibic. The Israel Cycling Academy built momentum throughout the day’s events to earn gold. Bibic started with fifth in the scratch race before finishing second in tempo then winning the elimination and points race to take a clear omnium win.

Michael Foley (Toronto Hustle) finished second in the elimination and points race behind Bibic to take silver. His teammate Chris Ernst used a win in the tempo event to narrowly edge out Mathias Guillemette for the bronze medal.

Results: Women Sprint Final

1) Lauriane Genest (QC) Equipe du Quebec

2) Kelsey Mitchell (AB) Juventus Cycling Club

3) Sarah Orban (AB) Watt Riot

Results: Men Sprint Final

1. James Hedgcock (ON) Ontario

2. Nick Wammes (ON) Ontario

3. Tyler Rorke(ON) KW Cycling Academy

Results: Women’s Omnium

1) Ariane Bonhomme (QC) Roxo Racing

2) Erin Attwell (B.C.)

3) Kiara Lylyk (ON) Cyclery Racing

Results: Men’s Omnium

1) Dylan Bibic (ON) Israel Cycling Academy

2) Michael Foley (ON) Toronto Hustle

3) Chris Ernst (ON) Toronto Hustle