2023 UCI cyclocross world championships team relay: The Netherlands wins, Canada 7th

The 2023 ‘cross worlds got underway Friday in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands with the Dutch taking the home win. Although Mathieu van der Poel decided to opt out of the event, super star Fem Van Empel had a blistering lap with two to go, setting up Ryan Kamp to finish with the win.

All smiles for a 7️⃣th position at the @UCI_CX World Champs 🌈 Team Relay in🇳🇱 Des sourires d'athlètes heureux de leur 7️⃣e position au relais par équipes des Mondiaux de cyclo-cross 🌈 pic.twitter.com/i9PIIAsmJ8 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) February 3, 2023

Canada took seventh in the event, finishing 1:33 behind. The Canadian team consisted of Michael van den Ham, Evan Russell, Maghalie Rochette, Ava and Bella Holmgren and Ian Ackert.

Racing continues tomorrow with races for the junior women, u-23 men and elite women.

1. Netherlands 00:42:05

2. Great Britain 00:00:31

3. Belgium 00:00:33

4. France 00:00:37

5. Italy 00:00:52

6. USA 00:01:19

7. Canada 00:01:33

8. Czech Republic 00:01:54

9. Poland 00:02:57

10/ Sweden 00:03:09