2024-25 UCI cyclocross World Cup schedule

Cyclocross has begun! Racing is already underway in Canada and the U.S., but as far as the World Cups go, they are still a ways off. Will we see Mathieu van der Poel this year? Wout van Aert is nursing an injury and hopes to jump in, but it’s unclear when and for how many races. The same can be said for Tom Pidcock. Puck Pieterse is gradually shifting into a bit of a roadie, but hopefully she can race some ‘cross this winter and blow us away with her skills.

Canada’s Maghalie Rochette will definitely be racing in Europe, but she’ll also be targeting the nationals.

“Then, I will head to Europe a few times, starting my World Cup season in Dublin on Dec. 1 and staying for a bit. I’m not sure exactly what my European season will look like yet—I’ll confirm in a few weeks—but these will be my main goals! All I know is I won’t stay for the whole season. I’m trying something different this year,” the multiple national champion explained. “In the past, I’ve always had more success when I can prepare well, go over, and perform over a few short weeks. My performance always declines when I stay for extended periods, and at this point in my career, I’m more motivated by quality over quantity; trying to perform really well a few times in the year, rather than doing as many World Cups as possible.”

The Holmgren twins, Ava and Bella, have had a busy season juggling both road and MTB, but should also show up to race ‘cross this year and try to get some hardware at the world championships in the under-23 event.

UCI Cyclocross World Cup schedule

Round 1: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, Antwerp, Belgium

Round 2: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, Dublin, Ireland

Round 3: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, Oristano, Sardinia, Italy – to be confirmed

Round 4: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, Namur, Belgium

Round 5: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, Hulst, Netherlands

Round 6: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, Zonhoven, Belgium

Round 7: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, Gavere, Belgium

Round 8: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, Besançon, France

Round 9: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, Dendermonde, Belgium

Round 10: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, Benidorm, Costa Blanca, Spain

Round 11: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, Maasmechelen, Belgium

Round 12: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, Hoogerheide, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands

The 2025 UCI cyclocross world championships will take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2025, in Liévin, France.