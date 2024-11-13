2024 Canadian CX championships preview

Canadian athletes in under-17, junior, under-23, elite, and masters categories will be duking it out at the 2024 Canadian cyclocross championships, taking place in Lévis, Que., on Saturday.

There will be plenty of big names going for maple leaf jerseys: elite women’s and under-23 men’s Pan-American champions Sidney McGill and Ian Ackert, 2023 junior world champion Isabella Holmgren, and former national champion Maghalie Rochette.

Several 2023 Canadian champions, including Ackert, Ava Holmgren, Rafaëlle Carrier, Evan Russell, Ethan Wood, Jayden McMullen, Gail O’Reilly, and Bob Welbourn, will be there to try and repeat.

Both Holmgrens will be back after a long road and MTB season. Rochette and McGill have been racing ‘cross since September and are both in form. McGill recently won the Pan Am CX championships , ahead of Isabella Holmgren. Carrier, who recently announced she would be supported by Arkéa-B&B Hotels as well as ride stagiaire for them in 2025, is a huge favourite. She won silver at the 2024 MTB worlds this past summer.

